The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Yuvraj Singh Celebrates Birthday With Sachin Tendulkar And Harbhajan Singh In Thailand

Cricket News

Yuvraj Singh, who celebrated his birthday in Koh Samui in Thailand, posted a couple of pictures with his close friends, many of whom were his former teammates

Written By Jatin Malu | Mumbai | Updated On:
Yuvraj Singh

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh celebrated his 38th birthday on Thursday and the southpaw took to Twitter to share his birthday celebration pictures with his friends. One of India's pillars in the limited formats of the game, Yuvraj Singh has represented India in 40 Tests, 304 ODIs and 58 T20Is. The former cricketer scored 1,900 runs in Tests while scoring another 8,701 in ODIs and a further 1,177 of them in T20Is.

ALSO READ | Yuvraj Singh Turns 38: The Southpaw's Top 5 Hysterical Posts On Social Media

Yuvraj took to Instagram and posted a couple of pictures with his close friends which also included many from the cricketing fraternity. Sachin Tendulkar, Zaheer Khan and Harbhajan Singh were seen in the pictures along with others. He captioned the pictures as "Special day with special friends! A day to remember, thank you all for your love and wishes!"

Yuvraj Singh's birthday celebration

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Yuvraj Singh (@yuvisofficial) on

ALSO READ | Yuvraj Singh Turns 38: The Southpaw Tops List Of 2019's Most Searched Indian Sportspersons

The southpaw is celebrating his birthday in the Thai island of Koh Samui along with former teammates and friends Ajit Agarkar, Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh and Zaheer Khan. Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh shared pictures on social media of the former players enjoying with their friends. He wrote, "Happy birthday brother @yuvisofficial wish you lots of love and happiness".

Twitterati went berserk after they saw the pictures of the game's legends. The post garnered a lot of reactions. Let's have a look at a few of the reactions.

ALSO READ | Rajinikanth's Birthday: Sachin Tendulkar Wishes In Tamil, Uses Superb Wordplay Of Titles

ALSO READ | Wasim Akram Reveals Toughest Batsman He Has Ever Bowled To And It Is NOT Sachin Tendulkar

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
'OPPN PARTIES INSTIGATING PROTESTS'
WHO IS CURRENTLY US PRESIDENT?
DELHI POLICE REQUESTS PROTESTERS
'WINNING MAKES ME HAPPY': ANAND
ANAND CREDITS TECH FOR CHESS BOOST