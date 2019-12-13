Yuvraj Singh Celebrates Birthday With Sachin Tendulkar And Harbhajan Singh In Thailand

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh celebrated his 38th birthday on Thursday and the southpaw took to Twitter to share his birthday celebration pictures with his friends. One of India's pillars in the limited formats of the game, Yuvraj Singh has represented India in 40 Tests, 304 ODIs and 58 T20Is. The former cricketer scored 1,900 runs in Tests while scoring another 8,701 in ODIs and a further 1,177 of them in T20Is.

Yuvraj took to Instagram and posted a couple of pictures with his close friends which also included many from the cricketing fraternity. Sachin Tendulkar, Zaheer Khan and Harbhajan Singh were seen in the pictures along with others. He captioned the pictures as "Special day with special friends! A day to remember, thank you all for your love and wishes!"

The southpaw is celebrating his birthday in the Thai island of Koh Samui along with former teammates and friends Ajit Agarkar, Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh and Zaheer Khan. Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh shared pictures on social media of the former players enjoying with their friends. He wrote, "Happy birthday brother @yuvisofficial wish you lots of love and happiness".

Happy birthday brother @YUVSTRONG12 May waheguru bless you with all the happiness,love,peace and everything you want..🤗🤗😘 pic.twitter.com/3gHK93vCz1 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 12, 2019

Twitterati went berserk after they saw the pictures of the game's legends. The post garnered a lot of reactions. Let's have a look at a few of the reactions.

