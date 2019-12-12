IPL: RCB's Best Playing XI In The 2010s Starring Virat Kohli And AB De Villiers

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are one of the most popular teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL). They have had some renowned names in their squad over the years like Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle but they have not been able to lay their hand on the silverware. The team have had many big-profile players over the years. Ahead of IPL 2020, let's look at RCB's team of the decade.

IPL: RCB's best team from 2010-2019

1. Chris Gayle

Gayle has single-handedly won several games for the Royal Challengers. He has scored 3163 runs for Royal Challengers Bangalore from 85 matches at an impressive strike rate of 151.20. He also won the Orange Cap in 2011 and 2012.

2. Parthiv Patel (WK)

Patel has played 32 matches for the franchise and has scored 731 runs at a strike rate of 130. He will be the wicketkeeper-batsman of the team.

3. Virat Kohli (C)

Virat Kohli has been with the franchise since the inception of the league, scoring a massive 5412 runs from 177 matches. He is the leading run-scorer in the IPL. Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers have been RCB's batting mainstays in IPL. By making him in charge of the team for a few games in IPL 2012, the Royal Challengers Bangalore groomed him as their next leader. Since the 2013 season, Kohli permanently became the captain of the side.

4. AB de Villiers

AB de Villiers was bought by the RCB management in the IPL 2011 player auction and since then, has changed the fortunes of the side. He has been the backbone of the RCB batting line-up for several seasons and has successfully managed to steal victory from the jaws of defeat on many occasions.

5. Moeen Ali

Moeen Ali has played 16 matches for RCB scoring 297 runs. The left-handed batsman has scored runs at a strike-rate of more than 168 last season. The off-spinner also contributed with the ball by picking six wickets.

6. Robin Uthappa

He was signed up by Mumbai Indians in the inaugural season before being traded to the Royal Challengers Bangalore. He is also an outstanding fielder and a reliable wicketkeeper. He played a total of 31 games for RCB, accumulating 549 runs.

7. Kedar Jadhav

Kedar Jadhav played 17 matches and scored 309 runs for RCB. The right-handed batsman can power the innings forward by hitting some big shots. His round-arm bowling action makes it difficult for many batsmen to pick him.

8. R Vinay Kumar

The former Karnataka captain and fast bowler is the second leading wicket-taker for RCB as he has grabbed 80 wickets in 70 matches with best figures of 4/40. He bowled in tandem with Zaheer Khan during his time at the franchise and was the backbone of the bowling attack.

9. Yuzvendra Chahal

Young spinning sensation Yuzvendra Chahal made debut for RCB in IPL 2014 and since then has gone on to become the linchpin of the Royal Challengers Bangalore's spin attack. He has played 83 games for RCB, picking a total of 100 wickets. He subsequently made his India debut courtesy his brilliant performances for RCB.

10. Dale Steyn

Steyn was a vital cog in the RCB team during his time with the franchise, churning out important spells for the team during crunch situations. He has picked up 37 wickets in as many games at an economy of 6.98.

11. Zaheer Khan

Zaheer picked up 49 wickets in 44 matches for the franchise at an economy of less than 8. Considering that RCB plays most of their cricket in the Chinnaswamy Stadium, which is a graveyard for bowlers, this is not a bad record at all.

Virat Kohli's men will look to get their hands on the silverware for the first time in the IPL 2020.

