Pak Vs SL: Dimuth Karunaratne Feels Pakistan Is A Safe Place To Play International Cricket

Pakistan are currently hosting Sri Lanka in a two-match Test series. The two teams will now face each other in the upcoming second Test match at the National Stadium in Karachi. The historic series marks the return of Test cricket to the country after a gap of 10 years. After the opening Test at Rawalpindi, Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne has stated that Pakistan is now a safe place to play cricket.

Pakistan and @OfficialSLC teams training session at the National Stadium Karachi.



The second #PAKvSL Test starts on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/D6cPdDiWWW — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 17, 2019

Pak vs SL: Dimuth Karunaratne says Pakistan is now a safe place for playing cricket

While speaking with the reporters in Pakistan, Dimuth Karunaratne stated that Pakistan is now a safe place for playing cricket. Along with the Sri Lankan skipper, several other cricketers from the visiting side also expressed confidence in the same. Karunaratne added that he regrets pulling out of the limited-overs leg of the tour.

Sri Lankan team also toured Pakistan in October this year to play three ODIs and three T20Is. Several top cricketers from the island nation pulled out of the tour citing security concerns in Pakistan. According to skipper Karunaratne, he now regrets missing out from the white-ball action. He said the Lankan unit that contested the ODIs and T20Is gave positive feedback of their experience in Pakistan. The overwhelming response prompted the other players to tour the country for a short Test series.

Pak vs SL: Second Test

Meanwhile, the opening Test match at Rawalpindi ended in a rain-affected draw. The series also forms a part of the inaugural ICC World Test Championship. The upcoming series-deciding game at Karachi is a crucial five-day fixture as both teams will be vying to collect the 40 points up for grabs.

