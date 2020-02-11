Pakistan All-rounder Shadab Khan Accused Of Vulgar Blackmail By Dubai-based Woman

Pakistan cricketers and controversies go hand in hand. They often make headlines for controversial reasons. This time, Pakistan cricketer Shadab Khan is in the news for all the wrong reasons.

The Pakistan all-rounder has been accused of blackmailing publicly by a Dubai-based girl named Ashreena Safia. She found Instagram an appropriate medium to expose the leg-spinner’s behaviour. In a lengthy post, Ashreena Safia started off by dismissing all the rumours of her being in a relationship with Shadab Khan and revealed that she has been in touch with the Pakistani cricketer since March 2019. She also said that their relationship blossomed during the 2019 Cricket World Cup in England. In fact, Ashreena Safia confessed that she had travelled to various countries with her own money and attended various T20 leagues where Shadab Khan was playing.

Shadab Khan threatens Ashreena Safia

However, when a photo clicked by a Pakistani journalist was circulated widely in the public, Shadab Khan began threatening Safia. She said that he had gone to every extent from stopping her from addressing these rumours by contacting her from different numbers. She also said that Shadab Khan even threatened her that if she ever mentioned about their relationship, he would expose her and leak all her private pictures.

Ashreena Safia admitted that she was trying to protect him but he had started taking advantage of her naivety. In fact, Safia even posted a few screenshots from the WhatsApp chat with Shadab Khan and even put out proofs that he messages her on other social media handles like Instagram and Snapchat as well.

Pakistan cricketers' history with women

This is not the first instance of Pakistani cricketers being exposed by women.. In the past, Pakistan cricketers like Imam-ul-Haq and Shaheen Shah Afridi have made the news for the same reason. There were charges laid against Imam-ul-Haq for cheating with multiple women after screenshots of his WhatsApp conversations went viral on social media. According to reports, Imam cheated seven to eight women by dating them at the same time. On the other hand, Shaheen Shah Afridi was accused of exposing himself to a lady while being on a video call.

IMAGE COURTESY: SHADAB KHAN INSTAGRAM