Younis Khan Wails At PCB After Pakistan's Humiliating Loss To India In U-19 WC Semis

Younis Khan was critical of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after India handed Pakistan a humiliating 10-wicket loss in the ICC U-19 World Cup semi-final on Tuesday. Pakistan struggled their way to 172 after winning the toss and electing to bat first. However, India made a cakewalk of the run chase as they got past the finish line in the 36th over.

READ: Shoaib Akhtar slams PCB for 'not adequately supporting' U-19 side post semis loss to India

READ: Shaheen helps Pakistan bowl out Bangladesh for 233 in first Test

Younis Khan lashes out at PCB

After Pakistan were sent packing back from the tournament, Younis Khan lashed out at PCB by saying that Pakistan's cricketing infrastructure needs to be improved. He then said that the PCB has absolutely no clue about what needs to be done before mentioning that the new generation should be provided safety and one needs to gain their confidence as well.

The former batsman also said that Pakistan's humiliating defeat at the hands of India was saddening. At the same time, he lauded the young guns of India by saying that the Priyam Garg-led side played with maturity and confidence. The former Pakistani skipper also added that the young cricketers of his country need to be trained to be better-rounded rather than just working on their skills and then highlighted that the reason why the Indian colts succeeded was because of their confidence. Khan then added that their youngsters should be given more chances to play abroad and the matches that they play must also be televised.

READ: England to bowl in 2nd ODI against South Africa after rain delay

READ: Team India give Boys in Blue the perfect pep talk ahead of their U-19 WC finals

Shoaib Akhtar backs Younis Khan