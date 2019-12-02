5 Pakistan Captains Who Couldn't Make Their Teams Rise 'Down Under' In Tests Since 1995

Pakistan cricket team registered yet another innings defeat against Australia to lose the two-match series 0-2. With their latest defeat, Pakistan have now conceded their fifth straight clean-sweep ‘Down Under’. Currently, Pakistan are on a 14-match losing streak against Australia in Australia, a streak which began on their tour of 1999. Here, we take a look at all Pakistani captains who have lost a Test series in the country since 1995.

Also Read | India Vs World XI T20 Match Could Be First Game At New Motera Stadium

Pakistan captains who have lost a Test series in Australia since 1995

Wasim Akram – 1995 and 1999

Under Wasim Akram’s leadership, Pakistan lost back-to-back Test series ‘Down Under’ in 1995 and 1999. However, Akram did led them to a solitary win at the SCG in 1995. The SCG victory in 1995 was the last time Pakistan ever won a five-day contest in Australia. The 0-3 defeat in 1999 under Akram turned out to be a starting point of Pakistan’s 14-game winless streak in Australia.

Also Read | Sri Lanka 'safe' To Tour For England, According To Kumar Sangakkara

Inzamam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Yousuf – 2004/05 and 2009/10

Inzamam-ul-Haq led a confident Pakistani unit to an Australian tour in 2004/05 for a three-match Test series. Inzamam was later dropped from the series due to an injury and was replaced by Mohammad Yousuf for the final two Tests. Change in captaincy did not work as Pakistan lost all three matches to register their second successive 0-3 defeat in Australia in as many attempts. Mohammad Yousuf once again led Pakistan during their tour to Australia five years later. In the second match at Sydney, the visitors squandered their best-ever chance to win a Test in Australia as they failed to chase their 176-run target. Eventually, Pakistan lost all three matches as their losing streak extended to 0-9 in Australia.

Also Read | Ricky Ponting Expresses His Displeasure Over Umpire's Inability To Spot No-balls

Misbah-ul-Haq – 2016/17

Misbah-ul-Haq served as Pakistan's Test captain during their month-and-a-half tour to the country. The visitors were on the verge of creating history at The Gabba as they fell just 39 runs short of a world-record run-chase in the opening pink-ball Test. However, the following two Test matches were too one-sided as Australia whitewashed Pakistan for the fourth consecutive time at home.

Azhar Ali – 2019

Under newly appointed captain Azhar Ali, Pakistan lost both Test matches by an innings margin and began their ICC World Test Championship campaign on a disastrous note. David Warner scored 489 runs in two innings as he plundered an inexperienced Pakistani bowling line-up across the two Tests. Due to a 2-match series instead of the traditional 3, Pakistan team found some solace from the overall result of the tour.

Also Read | Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers Are My Dream Wickets: Pakistan Pacer Usman Shinwari