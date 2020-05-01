India Overtakes Pakistan In ICC T20I Rankings; Pak Now A Dismal Fourth On The Table

The Pakistan cricket team have been dethroned from the top spot in the T20I Rankings as per the latest International Cricket Council (ICC) rankings. The Men In Green held the top spot in the game's shortest format for over a couple of years. It was the Champions Trophy 2017 winning-skipper, Sarfaraz Ahmed, under whose reign Pakistan had achieved this feat. Ahmed had led them to 11 straight T20I series wins.

Pakistan dethroned from T20I Rankings

In the latest ICC T20I Rankings, Australia have overtaken Pakistan for the top spot with 278 points. They are followed by England and India at second and third positions with. 268 and 266 points respectively. With 260 and 258 points, Pakistan and South Africa occupy the fourth and fifth places respectively.

More excellent news for 🇦🇺 fans!



Australia are No.1 in the @MRFWorldwide ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings for the first time ever.



They've displaced 🇵🇰 from the top spot!#ICCRankings pic.twitter.com/LrOerV0GKH — ICC (@ICC) May 1, 2020

Pakistan's 2019 T20I performances

The Men In Green could not rise up to the expectations in the year 2019 in the shortest format of the game. They lost to South Africa 2-1 in an away series and then went on to lose a one-off match against England before World Cup 2019. They then suffered a humiliating whitewash against a second-string Sri Lankan side at home after which Sarfaraz Ahmed was sacked from T20I and Test captaincy. They then went on to lose an away T20I series against Australia.

As the year ended, they managed a consolation T20I series win against Bangladesh at home.

