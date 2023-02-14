'Pakistan Even Lack Superstars': Babar Azam Brutally Trolled After Copying Pushpa Pose

Babar Azam, the captain of Pakistan's national cricket team, held a press conference ahead of his first match in the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) where he answered questions from the media. During the conference, a picture of Babar went viral on social media, and a Pakistani media organization, Cricket Pakistan, compared his style to that of Indian movie star Allu Arjun.

Cricket Pakistan shared a side-by-side image of Babar sitting similarly to Allu Arjun in a poster from the latter's superhit movie Pushpa: The Rise, commending the cricketer's swag. However, Indian fans did not appreciate the comparison and heavily criticized the Pakistani media outlet for putting Babar Azam and Allu Arjun in the same frame. One individual wrote that Allu Arjun will stop making movies if they again compare him with Babar Azam.

Allu Arjun will stop making movies and go to Himalayas, if you again compare him with random Pakistani guy. — Sir BoiesX 🕯 (@BoiesX45) February 13, 2023

This is not swag but it is copy.

But @alluarjun fan following is beyond boundaries. He is a megastar. He can't be compared with random Pakistan guy. — Mayank Pandey (@Mayank_Pandey__) February 13, 2023

Compare bhi kisse kar rahe hai South Indian actor allu arjun se jiske side mein yeh pata nhi kaun bail baitha hua hai 🤣 — シ︎𝑼𝒏𝒌𝒏𝒐𝒘𝒏★🇮🇳 (@UnknownSays____) February 13, 2023

Yeh waala Swag rakhle pic.twitter.com/IUb0FwCugF — Bhola Guru  (@IGiveGyaan) February 13, 2023

Don’t you have your own film stars to compare Zimbabar with 😂 — Dr Khushboo 🇮🇳 (@khushbookadri) February 13, 2023

Babar Azam's career

Babar is a professional cricketer from Pakistan, born on October 15, 1994. He is a right-handed batsman and is considered one of the best batsmen in the world at this point in his career. Babar made his international debut in 2015 and has since become the captain of the Pakistan national cricket team in all formats.

He has scored over 10,000 runs in international cricket, including 28 centuries and 80 half-centuries. In 2022, Babar was named the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Men's Cricketer of the Year and Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year. He was also named the captain of the Men's ODI Team of the Year.

Image: Twitter/CricketPakistan