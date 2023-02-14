10 Indian Women Players Who Will Earn More Than Pakistan Captain Babar Azam's PSL Salary

The auction for the inaugural season of the Women's Premier League was a real success as there was a tussle between all the franchises to buy their desired players. Smriti Mandhana proved to be the most expensive player as she was bought by the Royal Challengers Bangalore for a whopping price of INR 3.40 crore.
It is interesting to note that there are more than 5 Indian players who have received a higher salary than Pakistan captain Babar Azam's total PSL salary. As per the reports, Babar Azam's total PSL salary is around INR 1.23 crore which is decisively less than that of players like Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur and Shafali Varma.
Let's have a look the players who received more salary than Babar Azam
- Smriti Mandhana was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore for a whopping price of INR 3.40 crore and she was also the most expensive player in the Women's Premier League auction.
- Deepti Sharma was bought by UP Warriorz for a price of INR 2.60 crore and she was also the second most expensive Indian player.
- India batter Jemimah Rodrigues went to Delhi Capitals for a price of INR 2.20 crores and can also lead the franchise in WPL.
- Shafali Verma went to Delhi Capitals at a price of INR 2.00 crore and will have the responsibility to give them a good start.
- Pooja Vastrakar was bought by Mumbai Indians at INR 1.90 crore and she was the second most expensive Indian all-rounder.
- Richa Ghosh went to Royal Challengers Bangalore at a price of INR 1.90 crore and with her explosive batting she can be a good finisher for them.
- Harmanpreet Kaur went to Mumbai Indians at a price of INR 1.80 crore and will also lead the side in the tournament.
- Renuka Singh went to Royal Challengers Bangalore at a price of INR 1.50 crore and will be responsible for picking up early wickets for the team in the tournament.
- Yastika Bhatia went to Mumbai Indians at INR 1.50 crore and will be responsible for providing them with a good start in the tournament.
- Devika Vaidya was bought by UP Warriorz at INR 1.40 crore and she can bowl crucial overs in the middle period of the innings.