10 Indian Women Players Who Will Earn More Than Pakistan Captain Babar Azam's PSL Salary

The auction for the inaugural season of the Women's Premier League was a real success as there was a tussle between all the franchises to buy their desired players. Smriti Mandhana proved to be the most expensive player as she was bought by the Royal Challengers Bangalore for a whopping price of INR 3.40 crore.

It is interesting to note that there are more than 5 Indian players who have received a higher salary than Pakistan captain Babar Azam's total PSL salary. As per the reports, Babar Azam's total PSL salary is around INR 1.23 crore which is decisively less than that of players like Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur and Shafali Varma.

Let's have a look the players who received more salary than Babar Azam