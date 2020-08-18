Pakistan 'exciting Place' To Visit And Play Cricket In: England Captain Joe Root

England captain Joe Root recently reckoned that he would love to tour Pakistan but was unsure about the same due to a hectic schedule ahead of 2022. England haven't played in Pakistan since 2005/06 and that is primarily because Pakistan had been deprived of cricketing action for a decade due to security reasons. The reason Pakistan got blacklisted as an international cricket venue was because of a terror attack on the visiting Sri Lankan national team. However, international cricket returned to Pakistan last year in December when Bangladesh and Sri Lanka toured the nation.

England vs Pakistan 2020: Joe Root expresses his desire to play in Pakistan

England and Pakistan are currently playing in a three-match Test series. The hosts won the first Test in Manchester by 3 wickets while the rain-affected second Test ended up in a draw. After the end of the second Test, Joe Root told reporters that he would love to go and visit Pakistan. He added that it would be a great opportunity to go and play there personally.

Joe Root lamented though that unfortunately, it’s not his decision to make.The Englishman reckoned that the wickets in Pakistan look nice and flat, which will be a nice change to what they have just played on in England. Joe Root stated that one see could see the emotions back in Pakistan when Test cricket was there at the backend of last year. The England Test captain opined that after speaking to a few of the players, he realized how much it meant to them as well and they really appreciated being able to play back in Pakistan too.

Recently, former Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram had called for England to reciprocate the trust shown by the Pakistan cricket team. Talking to Sky Sports Cricket during the England vs Pakistan 2020 series, Wasim Akram claimed that ECB owes Pakistan cricket and the country a lot. The legendary cricketer said the fact that Pakistan toured England during a pandemic means that they owe Azhar Ali's men, with Wasim Akram appealing to the ECB to return the favour by touring Pakistan in 2022.

Talking about the prospective tour, Wasim Akram claimed that if everything goes well, England will tour Pakistan. The former cricketer promised that the players will be looked after on and off the field, with a packed house promised for each game as well by Wasim Akram. Sharing an example of Pakistan’s hospitality, Wasim Akram referred to the experience English players had while playing in the Pakistan Super League. Alex Hales and Chris Jordan had earlier played for Karachi Kings in the PSL. While concluding, Wasim Akram said that the treatment the duo received meant that they enjoyed their time in Pakistan beautifully.

IMAGE COURTESY: AP