Javed Miandad Lashes Out At PCB For Making Ex-captain Sarfaraz Ahmed Carry Drinks

Javed Miandad lashed out at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) this week as well as at the Pakistani team management after former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed was seen performing the duties of the 12th man in their recent match against England. On Monday, August 10, the ex-Pakistan skipper took to his YouTube channel where he spoke about the ongoing England vs Pakistan 2020 Test series and the visitor’s chances of making a comeback. Javed Miandad also expressed his disappointment over the treatment shown towards Sarfaraz Ahmed by the team's management.

England vs Pakistan 2020: Javed Miandad talks about 12th man Sarfaraz Ahmed

On his YouTube channel, Javed Miandad spoke about the incident where Sarfaraz Ahmed was seen serving drinks during the recently-concluded England vs Pakistan 2020 opening Test. He claimed that people “across the world” disliked the incident and he himself felt disappointed over the same. Javed Miandad added that as a former captain himself, he believes that Sarfaraz Ahmed should have been given respect. Miandad later slammed the PCB and the Pakistani team management for “not setting a good tradition” within the team.

Javed Miandad talks about Sarfaraz Ahmed and England vs Pakistan 2020, watch video

England vs Pakistan 2020: Shoaib Akhtar “didn’t like the visual”

During a panel session on Boss News, former pacer Shoaib Akhtar also criticised the Pakistan team management and said he did not like the visual of Ahmed serving drinks. He said that if they (the team management) wanted to make an example out of “a boy from Karachi”, then it is wrong. Shoaib Akhtar then mentioned that they cannot do this to a player who has led Pakistan for four years and has won the 2017 Champions Trophy for the country.

Javed Miandad’s take on England vs Pakistan 2020

Pakistan lost the opening Test match by three wickets even after they gained a sizeable first-innings lead. While the two teams will now play the second Test at the Rose Bowl in Southampton, Javed Miandad said that Pakistan still have a chance of making a strong comeback in the series. He stated in his YouTube video that winning or losing is part of the game and the Azhar Ali-led side will now have to rectify their mistakes going into the next Test, which is scheduled to commence on August 13 at 3:30 PM IST.

Image credits: Javed Miandad Twitter and AP