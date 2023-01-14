Pakistan Pacer's 'left Last Night' Post For Shaun Tait Sends Shockwaves On Twitter

Pakistan pacer Shahnawaz Dahani on Friday posted a cryptic post on social media after the conclusion of the ODI series against New Zealand. In his post, Dahani bid farewell to Pakistan's bowling coach Shaun Tait, who joined the coaching setup in February 2022. Dahani shared a series of pictures with Tait with a caption that read, "A friend who brought smiles, left last night with tears." The Pakistan speedster also inserted a crying emoji along with the broken heart, which created confusion among cricket fans who thought Tait had passed away.

A friend who brought smiles, left last night with tears😢💔. #ShaunTait pic.twitter.com/fNU3ePTieP January 14, 2023

Although Dahani did share a clarification tweet a few hours after he uploaded the original post, however, that wasn't enough to quell the confusion among netizens, who took to social media to troll the Pakistan international. Dahani, in his clarification tweet, said that the post was regarding Tait leaving the Pakistan national cricket team. Dahani shared the post with the facepalm emoji. Here's how netizens reacted to Dahani's earlier post on Tait's departure from the Pakistan national team.

Ary bhai Pakistan Cricket Team k baat kar rha hon. 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/23ktxLNAs9 — Shahnawaz Dahani (@ShahnawazDahani) January 14, 2023

Same energy 😭 pic.twitter.com/txBeLXjekn — Muhammad Arun Singh Anthony (@ArunTuThikHoGya) January 14, 2023

Bhai Please Aaj ke baad twitter mein khud post mat kar lena 😭😭@imVkohli Inko Zara bunty ka number Dena bahut zaruri hai 😂 — Aman | IPL KID | (@Wierdotweets) January 14, 2023

Puri baat likha karo bhai, main samjha tait bhai rest in peace hogye 🤦 — Pehn Di Siri (@PehnDiSiri) January 14, 2023

Bhai... Aise Kaun likhta hai... Muje to laga wo gaya!! Dara dia... 😂 — cricket lover (@BandiSayali) January 14, 2023

Arai bhai bhai dara diya 🥲💔 — Ruh___ (@Ruhaay) January 14, 2023

Pakistan and New Zealand recently played a bilateral series involving two Tests and three One-Day Internationals. The Test series ended in a draw with Pakistan and New Zealand sharing the trophy, while the 50-over contest has been won by the Kiwis. In the third and final ODI on Friday, New Zealand defeated Pakistan by 2 wickets to win the series 2-1. Earlier, the visitors handed a 79-run defeat to the Men in Green in the second ODI. Pakistan won the first ODI by 6 wickets.

Shaun Tait unlikely to continue as Pakistan's bowling coach

Tait announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in 2017 due to a chronic elbow injury. In August 2021, Tait joined the Afghanistan national cricket team as a bowling consultant but resigned from the post the same year after the T20 World Cup in the UAE. In February 2022, Tait was appointed the bowling coach of the Pakistan cricket team for a period of 12 months. Tait's contract is set to expire next month but it is understood that the ODI series against New Zealand was his last assignment.

Image: Twitter/ShahnawazDahani