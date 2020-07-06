Pakistan Team Arrive In England But PCB Unable To Find Sponsor For Entire Tour: Report

The England vs Pakistan 2020 series will commence from August 5 as cricketing activities are slowly resuming in the COVID-19 era. England and Pakistan will compete in three Tests and as many T20Is. However, in order to stop the proliferation of the deadly virus, the matches will be played without spectators and the players will be in a biosecure environment during the course of the series. Additionally, the players will brace the field while keeping in mind the interim ICC regulations.

England vs Pakistan 2020: PCB struggling to find sponsor ahead of the series vs England

Pakistan haven't had the greatest of starts to the England tour as 10 players from the team tested positive for coronavirus. However, six out of these players later tested negative which gave the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) a huge sigh of relief. Meanwhile, earlier this week, 20 Pakistan players have already arrived in England to start their training sessions for the series.

But Pakistan's troubles don't seem to end. According to multiple reports, another matter of concern for the PCB is to find a sponsor before the series starts. The PCB is struggling for sponsorship and only one company showed interest during the bidding process. PCB’s last sponsorship contract was with a global beverage brand, which has already ended. The lack of sponsors was evident as the Pakistan team in England was spotted without a sponsor logo on their training kits. The only company that bid during the bidding process has valued the deal at only 30 percent of the value of the last deal, which has further added to their misery.

According to the PCB’s marketing department, the coronavirus pandemic is primarily the reason behind the lack of interest shown by companies. However, the board is hopeful on getting sponsor on board before the England series commences. The England vs Pakistan 2020 series will commence from August 5 with the first Test in Manchester, followed by the remaining two games in Southampton, starting on August 13 and 21 respectively. After the Test series, the Babar Azam-led Pakistan team will lock horns with England in three T20Is in Southampton on August 29, 31 and September 2.

Shoaib Akhtar reckons that PSL franchises are facing economic crisis

Besides the Pakistan national team, it is the PCB's brainchild, PSL that is also likely to suffer badly due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar recently said that the PSL is facing an economic crisis and some of the owners are looking to sell their teams. Appearing on a television show, Shoaib Akhtar also claimed he didn't see the Pakistan Super League (PSL) taking place for the next 16 to 18 months.

Shoaib Akhtar also claimed that he will not allow the PSL to die despite his legal wrangle with the PCB recently and that he will come forward with financial and other support to help save the T20 league. Shoaib Akhtar further said that he will make sure that the PSL thrives and stays alive and it gets big brands to make progress.

