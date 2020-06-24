PCB Set To Fight BCCI After Claiming Asia Cup 'will' Be Held In Either Sri Lanka Or UAE

After months of speculation regarding the fate of the Asia Cup 2020 amidst the ongoing coronavirus global pandemic, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) CEO Wasim Khan recently asserted that the tournament will go ahead in September this year. Even though Pakistan were the original hosts of Asia Cup 2020, Khan stated that this year’s edition will be played either in Sri Lanka or in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). He cited the reason for Sri Lanka being the possible host because the island nation “has not had too many cases” contracting the contagious disease.

PCB hold a firm stance on Asia Cup 2020

In a recent media conference, the PCB CEO spoke about the prospects of Asia Cup 2020 and any possible cricketing commitments in place of the T20 World Cup, should the showpiece event gets shifted to a later date. Wasim Khan said that since Pakistan cricket team is set to tour England for three Tests and three T20Is in August, the players will return back to the country on September 2, i.e. in time for the proposed Asia Cup 2020.

The PCB CEO also confirmed about considering to go ahead with proposed cricketing commitments of the Pakistan cricket team after the series in England. Khan said that Pakistan are scheduled to host Zimbabwe at home, followed by a 2-Test tour to New Zealand in December. The PCB official stated that amidst the scheduled matches, they are also looking for a window to complete the remaining five matches of the Pakistan Super League 2020 (PSL 2020), which got postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic earlier this year.

PCB denies speculation of making way for BCCI and IPL 2020

The PCB official rejected any speculation that the Asia Cup 2020 will get scrapped in favour of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to organise their Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. The IPL 2020 was set to launch on March 29 before the pandemic forced the BCCI to indefinitely postpone the tournament. However, recent reports indicate that BCCI are contemplating several measures to organise the IPL 2020 season between September and November in place of the T20 World Cup.

Image credits: PTI