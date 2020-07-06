IPL Vs PSL Battle In November Likely After PCB Snubs BCCI's Scheduling Plans: Report

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic forced the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to indefinitely postpone the knockout stage of the Pakistan Super League 2020 (PSL 2020) season. The PCB is now reportedly eying the month of November to conduct the remaining few matches, should the scheduled T20 World Cup in Australia gets shifted to a later date. On the other hand, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is also eying the September-November window to launch the much-awaited Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season.

IPL 2020 and PSL 2020: November likely to become the hub of two high-profile T20 competitions

In a recent PSL 2020 governing council meeting, the members mutually agreed that November 2020 is the most preferred choice to conduct the remaining matches of the Pakistan T20 competition. However, a final call will be made in light of the prevailing pandemic situation in Pakistan as well as after the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) final take on the looming T20 World Cup. PCB’s recent scheduling take implies that the board has rejected BCCI’s request of postponing the PSL 2020 season.

The Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI are themselves looking to organise the IPL 2020 later this year, after the tournament got postponed from its originally intended launch date of March 29. If ICC decides to postpone the T20 World Cup, there is a huge possibility of a clash between the IPL 2020 and PSL 2020, with both running simultaneously at some stage in November.

PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani issued a media statement where he said that the meeting was held to place the interests of the PSL 2020 competition. According to Mani, both PCB and PSL 2020 franchises have expressed determination on continuing to work together to resolve all pending matters. He also added that PCB will continue to ensure that all involving parties will continue to flourish from PSL 2020, and termed the T20 event as “one of the biggest and the most followed cricket leagues in the world”. Some reports have also claimed that the PSL 2020's knockout matches could be held in the UAE, in case the coronavirus situation doesn't improve in time in Pakistan.

England vs Pakistan 2020

In other news, international cricket is set to resume after nearly a four-month hiatus with England taking on West Indies in a three-match Test series at home, starting July 8. The series against West Indies will be followed by three Tests and as many T20Is against Pakistan from July 30 onwards. The Pakistan cricket players have already arrived in England and are currently undergoing training sessions.

Pakistan's preparations for the Test series against England underway in Worcester as the players take part in a scenarios based two-day match. pic.twitter.com/roZXL6tz1T — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 5, 2020

