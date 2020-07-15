Pakistan Team Stay In 3-star Hotels In England, Players Eat Food On The Floor: Report

The Pakistan cricket team is currently in England to play their first international series following the COVID-19 break. The team is scheduled to three-match Test series that will be followed by a three-match T20I series from July 30 to September 2, 2020. While Azhar Ali will lead Pakistan's Test side, Babar Azam will lead the side in the T20I series. Shoaib Malik is also part of the Pakistan team. While the preparations for the England series are in full swing, the team has been staying in 3-star hotels in the country so far.

England vs Pakistan 2020: Pakistan team's current schedule

According to a report in Cricket Pakistan, the team stayed in a 3-star hotel during their 14-day isolation period in Worcester. The report also states that the food was given to the Pakistan players on the floors they were staying as they couldn’t dine together.

Pakistan squad arrival in Derby. pic.twitter.com/tegmbJKppe — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 13, 2020

Following the completion of the isolation period in Worcester, the team have now moved into a Travelodge in Derby, where they will continue their preparation for the upcoming England.vs Pakistan 2020 series. According to the report, there will be changes in plans as the players will be permitted to go downstairs and eat together as no other guests will be staying at the Travelodge. Furthermore, while their stay in Derby, Pakistan will also play two intra-squad matches that will last four days each. The first will take place from July 17 to 20, while the second will begin on July 24.

England vs Pakistan 2020 schedule

Here's the full schedule for England vs Pakistan 2020 three-match Test series:

England vs Pakistan 2020 first Test: July 30-August 3 at Lord’s, London

England vs Pakistan 2020 second Test: August 7-11 at Old Trafford, Manchester

England vs Pakistan 2020 third Test: August 20-24 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Here's the full schedule for England vs Pakistan 2020 three-match T20I series:

England vs Pakistan 2020 first T20I: August 29 at Rose Bowl, Southampton

England vs Pakistan 2020 second T20I: August 31 at Rose Bowl, Southampton

England vs Pakistan 2020 third T20I: September 2 at Rose Bowl, Southampton

England vs West Indies series marks the return of international cricket

The England vs West Indies three-match Test series marked the return of international cricket post COVID-19. West Indies began the tour with a win in the first Test as the Jason Holder-led side beat England by four wickets in the first Test at Rose Bowl, Southampton.

The England vs West Indies Test now moves to Old Trafford where the second Test match will start from July 16 onwards. The venue will also hold the final Test match under the norms of several bio-security measures. The England vs West Indies Test series will be followed by England hosting Pakistan and Ireland for back-to-back cricketing assignments.

(IMAGE: PAKISTAN CRICKET / TWITTER)