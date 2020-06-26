Sania Mirza Jokingly Tells Babar Azam 'I Will Kill You' In Shoaib Malik's Instagram Chat

Former Pakistan cricket captain Shoaib Malik recently interacted with his current T20I skipper Babar Azam through an Instagram live session. In a fun conversation, the 38-year-old asked the batting prodigy to name his favourite Bhabhi (brother’s wife) in the Pakistani team. Without much hesitation, Babar Azam responded Khushbakht, the wife of veteran Pakistani wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed. His reply did not seem to have went down well with Shoaib Malik’s wife Sania Mirza, who jokingly left a death threat for him in the comments.

Sania Mirza threatens Babar Azam for not choosing her as ‘favourite Bhabhi’

Sania Mirza, who apparently took note of Babar Azam’s response, hysterically wrote “I will kill you” in the comments section. She also comically said that Babar Azam will no longer be allowed to sleep on their couch anymore.

Indian tennis player Sania Mirza married Shoaib Malik in a high-profile 2010 wedding. The 33-year-old is a former doubles World No.1 player and she achieved her peak singles ranking in 2007 when she rose to No.27. Sania Mirza has also been ranked India’s No.1 player by the Women’s Tennis Association. For her numerous successes, she has established herself to become India’s most successful women’s player ever.

Sania Mirza net worth

Sania Mirza is one of the highest-paid and among the most high-profile athletes from India. According to caknowledge.com, the Sania Mirza net worth is estimated to be â‚¹175 crore as of June 2020. Her estimated annual income is approximately â‚¹3 crore from playing tennis and she is also the face of many reputed brands. Sania Mirza is the brand ambassador of the state of Telangana and she has sponsors in the form of Steak Scooty, Sprite, Bond or Band and Adidas. She is also the UN's Goodwill Ambassador and is the first South Asian woman to be conferred the honour.

Disclaimer: The above Sania Mirza net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the Sania Mirza net worth figures.

