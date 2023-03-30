Pakistan To Play World Cup 2023 At 'THIS' Venue Amid Asia Cup 2023 Saga? ICC Responds

Pakistan might reportedly play its matches during the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 in Bangladesh, to avoid the geo-political tensions between India and Pakistan. This comes a day or two after ESPNcricinfo reported that India will not travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023 and might play their games during the tournament in UAE. As per the portal, the aforementioned idea was tossed and discussed at the ICC meeting that took place last week in Dubai.

Meanwhile, a report by ESPNcricinfo, on Wednesday, said the idea came up at the board meetings, where India and Pakistan were the main agenda of discussion. While it is yet to be confirmed, Pakistan has pointed out that India’s decision not to travel to the country for Asia Cup will have a much bigger impact on their bid to host the ICC Champions Trophy. While the Asia Cup is slated to be held this year in Pakistan, India is due to host the ODI World Cup in October/November 2023, while Pakistan will host the Champions Trophy on February 25.

'No such discussions happened officially that Pakistan will play in Bangladesh': ICC

While the reports intrigued cricket fans, PTI revealed that ICC sources denied any such claims. "No one knows if PCB chief Mr Najam Sethi has had any informal discussion with his Bangladeshi counterpart Najmul Hasan Papon but this can be said with a degree of certainty that no such discussions happened officially that Pakistan will play in Bangladesh," an ICC board source privy to the developments told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

Where will India vs Pakistan match be played?

“The Asian Cricket Council agreed in principle to look at a hybrid model that will allow the tournament to take place in Pakistan but for India's matches to be played at a neutral venue that is yet to be finalised. Options include the UAE, Oman, Sri Lanka or even England. The India-Pakistan games will be played at the neutral venue as well as the final should India reach it,” an excerpt from the report read.

