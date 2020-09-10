Mohammad Hafeez Snubs PCB Central Contract Worth ₹44,372 Per Month For Youngsters?

Veteran Pakistan batsman Mohammad Hafeez was in sensational form in the recently concluded England vs Pakistan T20I series. The 39-year-old was the highest run-scorer in the series with 155 runs in just two innings at a splendid strike-rate of 176.14. Mohammad Hafeez, who scored two consecutive fifties, was also named the 'Player of the Series' for his heroics with the bat.

ALSO READ | PCB chief Ehsan Mani against Indian becoming ICC chief again, labels Pak better than Aus

Mohammad Hafeez turns down central contract offered by PCB

Looking at Mohammad Hafeez's blistering form, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) decided to offer the veteran a central contract. However, Mohammad Hafeez turned down PCB's offer, following which he will be awarded a retainer contract only. Mohammad Hafeez chose not to take up the contract offered by the PCB of over PKR 100,000 (₹44,372) in monthly salary and will now only get match fees and daily allowance for the matches.

According to some reports, Mohammad Hafeez turned down the offer in order to accommodate a younger cricketer. However, it is also a possibility that Hafeez might want to become a free agent to play in T20 leagues around the world, without having to obtain a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from the PCB for the same. Adding to that, the PCB's recent spat with Hafeez over his coronavirus test results and the cricketer breaking quarantine rules in England, might have hampered relations between the two parties despite his recent performances.

The experienced Pakistan all-rounder will be next seen in action in the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2020) playoffs in November. Mohammad Hafeez plays for Lahore Qalandars, a team that managed to qualify for the playoffs for the first time in the league's history.

ALSO READ | PCB upset with Saqlain Mushtaq for praising THIS top Indian cricketer on YouTube channel

Mohammad Hafeez net worth

Mohammad Hafeez has been one of Pakistan's prominent cricketers for more than a decade and a half. According to cloudnetworth.com, Mohammad Hafeez net worth is up to $10 million. The Hafeez net worth includes his earnings from being an international cricketer as well as endorsements and several ventures.

PCB set to give 83% hike in pay to its domestic cricketers

The Pakistan cricket team performed below the expectations of many in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. This led to several former cricketers and fans calling for a major overhaul of the country’s cricketing system. There were requests for Pakistan premier Imran Khan to intervene, given that he is also the chief patron of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

ALSO READ | PCB likely to hold remaining PSL 2020 matches in Lahore post IPL 2020?

In response, the 1992 World Cup-winning captain Imran Khan seems to have decided to fix the Pakistan cricket system. Imran Khan had previously declared across multiple media reports that he will ensure bringing in changes within the system that can enable the best talent to come forward. Imran Khan acted upon his word recently as the PCB had come out with a pioneering and competitive 2019-20 domestic cricket structure.

Now, according to a recent development, the PCB is giving an 83% hike in pay to its domestic cricketers. Ahead of Pakistan's 2020-21 domestic season which begins on September 30, the PCB has announced a new pay structure, which will help players earn more than seven per cent of what they received in the 2019-20 season.

On Tuesday, the PCB issued an official press release which stated that lowly paid top domestic cricket performers now have the opportunity to earn as high as PKR 3.2 million (₹14,13,119), which is 83 percent more than in the 2019-20 season and as low as PKR 1.8million (₹7,94,879), which is still a 7 percent increase from what the players in the highest category received last year.

ALSO READ | PCB, Pakistan players furious at Wasim Akram for criticising captain Azhar Ali on live TV

Disclaimer: The above Mohammad Hafeez net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

IMAGE COURTESY: AP