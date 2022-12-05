Pakistan's Loss Puts India In Contention To Qualify For World Test Championship Final

Pakistan on Monday were handed a shock defeat by England in the first Test of their three-match series in Rawalpindi. England won the Test by 74 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the contest as they managed to defend a 343-run target on a dead pitch on the final day of the match. Ollie Robinson played a crucial role in England's victory in Pakistan as he picked five wickets and contributed some runs as well. He was named the player of the match for his outstanding performance.

Pakistan's chances of reaching the 2021–2023 World Test Championship final have been hampered as a result of the loss to England. Pakistan had a realistic chance to make the WTC final since they were slated to host five Test matches against England and New Zealand at home.

However, a dismal showing in the first Test match against England significantly hurt their hopes. Meanwhile, this has once again given India a chance, and they again stand a good possibility of reaching the WTC final.

India should qualify for the final of the World Test Championship even if they lose one of the Tests against Australia at home. However, this will only be possible if the Rohit Sharma-led side is able to whitewash Bangladesh in the upcoming two-match Test series, starting December 14. India are currently ranked fourth in the World Test Championship standings with 52.08% points to their name.

ICC World Test Championship: Standings

Pos Team W L D PCT (%) PTS SER PEN 1 Australia 7 1 3 72.73 96 4 0 2 South Africa 6 4 0 60 72 4 0 3 Sri Lanka 5 4 1 53.33 64 5 0 4 India 6 4 2 52.08 75 4 -5 5 Pakistan 4 4 2 46.67 56 5 0 6 West Indies 4 4 2 45 54 5 -2 7 England 8 8 4 41.67 100 6 -12 8 New Zealand 2 6 1 25.93 28 4 0 9 Bangladesh 1 8 1 13.33 16 5 0

Image: AP