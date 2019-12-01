Pakistan's Yasir Shah Scores Maiden Test Ton Against All Odds, Celebrates It Warner Style

Pakistan spinner Yasir Shah went against all odds to register his first international Test century against Australia at Adelaide on Sunday while the rest of the batting order collapsed like a pack of cards against the Australian bowling might. Yasir Shah's maiden Test century came off 213 balls and was laced with 13 boundaries as he fought to keep the scoreboard ticking. Earlier, Babar Azam was denied his century by Mitchell Starc who went on to pick up six wickets in the first innings. Having wrapped up Pakistan for 302 runs, Australia have decided to enforce the follow-on and will be eyeing to finish the game quickly. Yasir Shah celebrated his maiden Test century in a David Warner-style by replicating the trademark jump and show of the bat towards the dressing room.

Babar Azam misses out on a ton

Mitchell Starc stopped Babar Azam on his tracks and denied him from registering his third Test hundred as he was dismissed for 97 runs. Babar Azam played a patient knock, taking his time to slowly push the scoreboard ahead for Pakistan but failed largely because of the lack of a supporting batsman at the other end. Adding to it, Mitchell Starc's red-hot form combined with Pat Cummin's lethal spell sounded more trouble for the visitors. Starc brought up his12th five-wicket haul in Test cricket with the wicket of Babar Azam as the Pakistan batsman suffered heartbreak after losing out on his ton by just three runs.

Warner spills the beans on Paine's decision

Warner revealed that the team had looked at the weather for the next day and gave enough time for themselves, eventually reducing Pakistan to six wickets at the end of the day's play. With rain predicted for the next three days at Adelaide, it appears to be that Paine's call to declare was made keeping the weather in mind. As quoted by a sports portal, Warner revealed that he had asked Steve Smith about the number of overs Australia were going to get against Pakistan in the evening and that it was the ' perfect amount'. At Tea, Warner was told that the team would declare at 5.40 pm, following which he watched the clock continuously to make sure the team still stuck to the same plan.

