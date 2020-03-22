Hardik Pandya & His Family Salute Medical Staff And Emergency Personnel Amid Janta Curfew

As the entire country took to their balconies on Sunday at 5 PM to laud the efforts of the emergency personnel fighting against Coronavirus, Indian cricket team's ace all-rounder Hardik Pandya and his family also expressed their gratitude. Taking to Twitter, Pandya posted a video of him with fiance Natasa Stankovic, brother Krunal Pandya, and Pankhuri Sharma saluting the medical staff and other emergency personnel.

'We are forever indebted to you. You are the real heroes,' wrote Hardik Pandya.

Salute to all the medical staff and other emergency personnel who are fighting the virus selflessly. We are forever indebted to you. You are the real Heroes. 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/ikYM5aR2WW — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) March 22, 2020

READ | India Prepares For Lockdown As Coronavirus Death Toll Rises To 7

Prime Minister Modi's call for Janta Curfew saw a massive response from the citizens of the country, with celebrities and sportspersons endorsing the need to remain indoors and how it would help the society collectively. At 5 pm on Sunday, people all across India gathered on their terraces, courtyards, and balconies to cheer and show appreciation to all those who were battling the deadly virus on behalf of the society. Cricketers, including Yuvraj Singh, Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Mohammad Kaif and many more led from the front, cheering for the health workers along with their family members.

READ | Sadhguru Hails Janta Curfew As A 'spectacular Success', Says The Crisis Is A Test For Us

'India came together today'

ICC Hall of Famer Sachin Tendulkar hailed the commitment and discipline put forth by Indian citizens as responded to PM Modi's Janta curfew call & remained indoors on Sunday. Taking to Twitter, Sachin Tendulkar thanked all those coronavirus warriors who put their lives at stake for the welfare of the rest of the society. In a video message, Sachin Tendulkar emphasizes on the need to remain indoors, & expresses his gratitude to the health workers.

READ | Hockey Ace Rani Rampal Can't Stop Training But Won't Defy Janta Curfew Either: Here's How

Yuvraj Singh cheers for Coronavirus warriors

Former Team India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh and his wife Hazel Keech joined also thousands of Indians in cheering for all those who were battling hard to keep the coronavirus epidemic away. Hazel Keech took to her social media handle to post a video of

Yuvraj Singh & herself cheering from their terrace. Yuvraj Singh, who was seen holding a stump, can also be seen hitting it on the railing and also gestures fans to cheer for the deserved.

READ | States To Earmark Hospitals To Exclusively Treat COVID-19 Patients: Health Ministry