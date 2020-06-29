Parthiv Patel Decodes Virat Kohli's Captaincy Style While Leading The Indian Team & RCB

Parthiv Patel has explained the difference in leadership style of Virat Kohli while leading the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Team India. Kohli was named India's Test captain in December 2014 when Mahendra Singh Dhoni had announced a shocking retirement from red-ball cricket. Kohli was made the full-time captain in January 2017. Virat also leads the IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore and Parthiv who has been associated with the franchise for a long time is pretty much aware of the batting megastar's captaincy. Kohli has been leading the Royal Challengers since 2013.

'A different captain': Parthiv Patel

“Sometimes it depends upon what kind of players you have in the team. So when Virat is leading Team India you will find him to be a different captain. He has got Bumrah, Shami, and good spinners on the roster so he is always thinking wickets,” said Parthiv while interacting with his former Indian Test team-mate Aakash Chopra on his official Youtube channel.

“For RCB, he tries to make the team perform as per their capability. Also, where the team is playing matters a lot as well. If you aren’t getting help from the wicket you tend to take a defensive approach,” the veteran stumper added. “For example if we keep them under 180-190 then we can try and win the game but if we try to be aggressive and concede in excess of 220 then we will be out of the game altogether. So for this reason I feel Kohli is a bit aggressive when he is captaining Team India in comparison to when he is leading RCB,” the Gujarat cricketer added.

Kohli was all set to lead RCB in IPL 2020 that was originally scheduled to get underway on March 29 but has been suspended indefinitely as of now due to the global pandemic. The southpaw on the other hand was one of the few players who has bee retained by the franchise. The Bangalore side would be hoping to win their maiden IPL trophy after faltering at the final hurdle thrice in the 2009, 2011, and 2016 editions respectively.

