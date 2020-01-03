Parthiv Patel Names Wriddhiman Saha As The Best Wicketkeeper In World Cricket

Indian cricketer Parthiv Patel is currently representing Gujarat in the ongoing 2019-20 edition of the Ranji Trophy. Patel recently heaped praise on Wriddhiman Saha by calling him the 'best wicketkeeper-batsman in the world'. The Bengal veteran's wicketkeeping technique and work ethic are what impresses Patel the most.

Parthiv Patel gives Wriddhiman Saha the ultimate compliment

Wriddhiman Saha has been India’s first-choice wicketkeeper in Tests ever since MS Dhoni retired from the longest format of the game in 2014. In Saha’s absence, the young Rishabh Pant took over the glovework for India behind the stumps. While speaking with a leading Indian daily, Parthiv Patel said that Saha’s energy on the field and his catching abilities behind the stumps make him the best in the business. Patel also recalled practising alongside Wriddhiman Saha on some tours and noticed that he puts his work ethic above everything else.

During the recently concluded Test matches against South Africa and Bangladesh, Wriddhiman Saha took some excellent catches against a swinging ball. Prior to the home season, the 35-year old Saha also performed well in the West Indies. Patel added that Saha knows his job and performs well behind the stumps to remain India’s first-choice wicketkeeper in Test cricket.

Parthiv Patel's advice for Rishabh Pant

Parthiv Patel also had a word of advice for young wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant. He said that Pant should concentrate on his game and make full use of the opportunities he gets. Patel concluded by saying that the Delhi star should enjoy his game and express himself since he has the backing of the team management.

