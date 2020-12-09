Parthiv Patel Retires After 18 Years Of Cricket, Fans Celebrate Keeper-batsman's Career

Wicketkeeper-batsman Parthiv Patel took to social media to announce retirement from all forms of cricket, bringing an end to an illustrious 18-year career. The 35-year-old was last seen with Virat Kohli's Bangalore team in Dream11 IPL 2020 but did not make an appearance during the tournament. After the Parthiv Patel retirement news was announced online, many fans took to social media to celebrate the cricketer’s legacy.

Also Read: David Warner Lets Hyderabad Fans Know About Kane Williamson's Fate In Dream11 IPL 2021

A look at the Parthiv Patel career

Parthiv Patel first broke into the Indian team in 2002 as a young wicketkeeper, making his Test debut at the age of 17. The cricketer during the course of his career ended up playing 25 Tests, 38 ODIs and a couple of T20Is for India. Parthiv Patel also played 194 first-class matches for Gujarat.

Known for being an explosive batsman who was particularly dangerous during the powerplays, Parthiv Patel also featured for multiple IPL teams over the years. The wicketkeeper-batsman ended up playing 139 matches in the competition and ended up scoring 2848 runs at an average of 22.60. In his international career, Parthiv Patel scored 1706 runs, notching up 10 half-centuries for India.

Also Read: IPL 2021 Auction Forces States To Prefer Mushtaq Ali Trophy Over Ranji Trophy?

Parthiv Patel retirement news confirmed by player online

Taking to social media, Parthiv Patel shared an emotional message as he conveyed the news to his fans. In his statement, the 35-year-old thanked the BCCI for showing faith in him as a youngster. Parthiv Patel also paid respects to all the captains he has played under, singling out Sourav Ganguly as he was his first captain. The former cricketer wrote how his family, always wished for him to play for India, as he concluded by saying that he feels at peace after having played the game with dignity and spirit throughout his career.

Also Read: IND Vs AUS 2020: Allan Border Has THIS Radical Suggestion For David Warner's Replacement

Fans applaud cricketer after Parthiv Patel career after retirement news

After the Parthiv Patel retirement news made headlines, many fans took to Twitter to celebrate the cricketer’s legacy. Many fans wished the cricketer best of luck for his future, as they tweeted that the 35-year-old should now enjoy his retirement. Others also applauded the cricketer for an illustrious career, as they thanked him for serving the national side so selflessly.

Also Read: Virat Kohli Clears Air On Late DRS Appeal Against Wade, Says They 'were Still Discussing'

BCCI wasted you 😢😢 — Ryan Ike (@RyanIke4) December 9, 2020

You started playing for india before 18 and had 18 years of international career and you still have the enthusiasm and commitment of 18 years old kid. Good luck for your next innings 👍👍👍👍 — Cricketumpire (@passionateumps) December 9, 2020

Thank you for serving our national team when we were going through tuff time . Congratulations for new lining .#ThankYouPartive — DINESH Singh (@Dinuraghubansi) December 9, 2020

However, many fans also rued the fact that the cricketer could not get more opportunities at the international stage. Cricket enthusiasts claimed that Parthiv Patel would have performed much better if he was given a consistent run in the side. Notably, despite breaking into the side at an early age, Parthiv Patel fell behind the pecking order after the emergence of wicketkeeper batsmen like MS Dhoni and Dinesh Karthik.

Image Credits: PTI

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.