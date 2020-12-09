IND Vs AUS 2020: Allan Border Has THIS Radical Suggestion For David Warner's Replacement

The limited-overs series (ODI and T20I) between Australia and India are done and dusted successfully. The focus now shifts to the four-match Ind vs Aus 2020 Test series which is set to commence on December 17 at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide. Ahead of the much-anticipated series, the hosts are dealing with a severe injury crisis.

ALSO READ | David Warner injury: Australian opener out of lineup for 1st Test at Adelaide

IND vs AUS 2020: Allan Border offers solutions to Australia's injury crisis ahead of first Test

On Tuesday, Victorian opener Will Pucovski who was playing in the first practice game between Australia A vs India A suffered a blow to his head when a Kartik Tyagi snorter hit his helmet. The right-hander had to go off the field immediately due to concussion. The Pucovski concussion incident has cast doubts over the youngster's inclusion in the Australian team for the first Test match.

To make matters worse for the Aussies, one of their batting mainstays David Warner on Wednesday was ruled out of the first Test match because of a groin injury he sustained in the limited-overs series. After the David Warner injury, the Australian team management has a huge task ahead of them to name an appropriate replacement for the southpaw.

ALSO READ | Brad Hogg reveals why Shaun Marsh has been excluded from Australian squad against India

Now, former Australian captain Allan Border has expressed his views and offered several options on who could feature for Austalia if the duo is ruled out. In an interview with Fox Cricket, according to Border, Marnus Labuschagne could move up to the top of the order due to his ability to handle the new ball and also because batting at number three you are used to facing the new ball.

Border further said that Marcus Harris has been in good touch and added that the Victorian batsman could come in and do the job for the team. The Australian veteran also suggested an unexpected name in the form of Shaun Marsh saying that the southpaw could play the role of a makeshift opener because of the experience they need at the top of the order.

ALSO READ | Will Pucovski concussion: Victorian Opener Hit On Helmet By Kartik Tyagi Snorter

Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see what the Australian team management will do to fill the void left by Warner's absence. The left-hander's absence is also a worrying sign because his opening partner Joe Burns has also been in abysmal form. Joe Burns averaged a modest 32 last summer and has had a mediocre start to the Sheffield Shield season, scoring only 57 runs in five innings.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia 2020 live streaming sees betting ads, broadcasters to face wrath?

SOURCE: ANI

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.