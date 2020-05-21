Parthiv Patel Says KL Rahul Is A Short-term Option For The Role Of Wicket-keeping

Parthiv Patel has gone on to say that KL Rahul is a short-term option for keeping wickets as far as the World Cup is concerned. Rahul had to don gloves when regular keeper Rishabh Pant had suffered a concussion during the home bilateral ODI series against Australia earlier this year following which, he was also the stumper in the limited-overs series against New Zealand.

Pant, on the other hand, has been as the successor of the legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni who has been on a sabbatical after India's World Cup 2019 semi-final loss. Meanwhile, the Delhi player has failed to make an impact either with the bat or behind the stumps.

'Rahul is your short-term thing': Parthiv

During a recent interaction episode of ‘Lockdown But Not Out’ series by FanCode, Patel went on to say he reckons that KL Rahul is the short-term thing in a way if one is thinking about the World Cup. At the same time, the veteran wicket-keeper batsman also believes that Rahul will get the job done for Team India during the World Cup and he has absolutely no doubt about that.

Meanwhile, Parthiv also backed Pant by saying that the youngster definitely has the firepower in him. The Gujarat cricketer also added that he was in Rishabh's shoes when he was 17-18, even he did not have a good series and going back to domestic cricket had helped him a lot.

The 35-year-old further added that when he had met the budding stumper, he had always told him that people are talking about him because he has the talent in him and that people would not have simply talked about him if he did not have any talent.

Speaking of his past experience, Parthiv who had led Gujarat to a Ranji Trophy triumph in 2016 also went on to say that Rishabh must go back to domestic cricket and just get that form back.

All three players were set to play the IPL 2020 that has been suspended indefinitely due to the global pandemic. Rahul was set to lead Kings XI Punjab whereas, Pant and Parthiv have been retained by Delhi Capitals and the Royal Challengers Bangalore respectively.

