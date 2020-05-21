Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni & Rahul Dravid's Old Pic Posted By ICC, Fans Get Nostalgic

With all the cricketing activities remain suspended due to coronavirus, the International Cricket Council (ICC) decided to go down memory lane on Thursday and share a throwback image on its Twitter handle featuring three former India captains, i.e. Sachin Tendulkar, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Rahul Dravid. Amidst the India lockdown, all three cricketers are spending time at home.

India lockdown: ICC brings Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni and Rahul Dravid in one frame

The ICC shared the picture of the trio in a single frame using the #ThrowbackThursday hashtag. The throwback image is from a practice session from 2007 India's tour of England which comprised of a three-match Test series and seven-match ODI series. Rahul Dravid was the captain of the Indian team on that tour in both Tests and ODIs. Here is ICC's latest tweet -

Fans react to ICC's post involving Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni and Rahul Dravid -

75,863 International Runs

207 International Wickets

1296 International Catches

219 Stumpings

in a single frame 🇮🇳🇮🇳

Respect for these Legends pic.twitter.com/oVZMHA1U5A — Pradyumna Chakraborty (@PradumnaChakra1) May 21, 2020

Legend as well as this three who kept cricket for long years as gentlemen's game 🙌🙌🙌 — Kunal jain🇮🇳 (@Kunaljain7781) May 21, 2020

Sachin Tendulkar trolls ICC

Sachin Tendulkar recently trolled a International Cricket Council (ICC) post over their modern cricket rules and regulations after the ICC posted an image of Tendulkar and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly praising the former cricketers and calling them ODI cricket's best-ever opening batting pair. Reacting to ICC's tweet, Sachin Tendulkar wondered how many more runs he and Ganguly would have scored had the current fielding regulations been in place during their playing days.

India lockdown: MS Dhoni awaits IPL resumption

MS Dhoni's long-awaited comeback on the cricket field was put on hold due to coronavirus pandemic. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper, who was out of action post the 2019 World Cup exit, was due to make his comeback through the IPL before the tournament was suspended by BCCI due to the India lockdown. The IPL was scheduled to start on March 29 with CSK taking gon defending champions Mumbai Indians in the first match of the season.

Recently, CSK delighted by fans by posting a video of skipper MS Dhoni, who is currently at his home in Ranchi after the training camp was suspended due to COVID-19. In the video, MS Dhoni is seen coming out of a door followed by Suresh Raina amid loud cheers from the fans present outside. Firstly, MS Dhoni acknowledged a salute from the security guard present at the gate and then hilariously pointed at grapes towards his supporters. Dhoni then waved at the crowd before boarding the bus.

(IMAGE: ICC)