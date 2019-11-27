Pat Cummins Makes A Big Revelation About The Pink-ball Ahead Of The 2nd Test

The pink-ball has been generating a lot of interest ever since it was introduced for the very first time in November 2015. Recently, India had featured in a pink-ball Test for the very first time at the iconic Eden Gardens where they had registered a comfortable win over Bangladesh post which Australian Test skipper had asked Virat Kohli to consider playing a D/N Test Down Under next year. Meanwhile, Pat Cummins, who is the top-ranked bowler in the ICC Test rankings has come up with a huge statement on the pink-ball.

READ: Wriddhiman Saha undergoes surgery for finger fracture

'It's a fast bowler's dream': Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins, who will be one of Australia's lethal bowlers in the upcoming Day-Night Test against Pakistan has said that the team have spent some time on the flat wickets of MCG & SCG where the pink-ball moves quickly at night.

“We’ve all spent quite a few long days in the dirt on flat MCG or SCG wickets, so a bit of grass on the wicket, the pink ball zipping around at night -– it’s a fast-bowler’s dream,” Cummins was quoted by cricket.com.au.

Meanwhile, the young pacer has also said that their record at the Adelaide Oval is very good as they know the conditions well. He also added that it will be a bit of a different game compared to the first Test at Brisbane.

READ: Boult, de Grandhomme to sit out of 2nd Test against England due to injuries

Pink-ball Test at the Adelaide Oval

Australia and Pakistan will be locking horns in the second and final Test at Adelaide starting from November 20 which will be played under lights. Meanwhile, this match will also be played on the dates that mark the fourth anniversary of the first-ever pink-ball Test match which played in 2015 between the Trans-Tasman rivals Australia and New Zealand. Meanwhile, the Aussies hold the edge heading into this contest not only after comprehensively decimating Pakistan in the previous Test but also because of the fact that they are yet to taste a defeat in pink-ball Tests as they have won all the five games that they have been a part of so far.

READ: IPL 2020 performance to determine MS Dhoni's cricket future: Ravi Shastri

READ: Remembering Phil Hughes: 5 years since the Australian batsman passed away