IPL 2020 Performance To Determine MS Dhoni's Cricket Future: Ravi Shastri

Former India captain MS Dhoni was retained by the Chennai Super Kings for ₹15 crore (US$2.2 million) during the recently concluded IPL trading window. According to the Indian national side's head coach Ravi Shastri, the IPL 2020 will be very important to shape up the Indian team before the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia next year. The coach also said that the cash-rich IPL will also play a huge role in deciding MS Dhoni's future and his participation in the T20 World Cup.

MS Dhoni has IPL 2020 on his sights

There have been a lot of speculation and uncertainty circling around MS Dhoni’s international future ever since the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 ended in July. While speaking with reporters after India’s Pink-Ball Test win over Bangladesh, Shastri touched upon the subject once again by saying that Dhoni’s availability will depend on how he plays in the next IPL. He added that it also depends upon the form of other wicketkeepers in the IPL as opposed to just Dhoni’s form in the tournament.

The 2011 World Cup-winning skipper was not part of India’s tour of West Indies and he also missed the home series against South Africa and Bangladesh. MS Dhoni is also set to miss out on the upcoming limited-overs series against West Indies as the cricketer was not selected in the 15-man squad. West Indies cricket team are scheduled to tour India for three T20Is and three ODIs between December 6 and December 22. The tour will kick-off with the opening T20I at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on December 6.

