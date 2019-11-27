The Debate
IPL 2020 Performance To Determine MS Dhoni's Cricket Future: Ravi Shastri

Cricket News

Ravi Shastri says MS Dhoni's future with Team India will depend upon his performance in IPL 2020. MS Dhoni last played for India during ICC World Cup in July.

IPL 2020

Former India captain MS Dhoni was retained by the Chennai Super Kings for ₹15 crore (US$2.2 million) during the recently concluded IPL trading window. According to the Indian national side's head coach Ravi Shastri, the IPL 2020 will be very important to shape up the Indian team before the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia next year. The coach also said that the cash-rich IPL will also play a huge role in deciding MS Dhoni's future and his participation in the T20 World Cup.

Also Read | Sri Lanka 'safe' To Tour For England, According To Kumar Sangakkara

MS Dhoni has IPL 2020 on his sights

There have been a lot of speculation and uncertainty circling around MS Dhoni’s international future ever since the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 ended in July. While speaking with reporters after India’s Pink-Ball Test win over Bangladesh, Shastri touched upon the subject once again by saying that Dhoni’s availability will depend on how he plays in the next IPL. He added that it also depends upon the form of other wicketkeepers in the IPL as opposed to just Dhoni’s form in the tournament.

Also Read | India Vs World XI T20 Match Could Be First Game At New Motera Stadium

The 2011 World Cup-winning skipper was not part of India’s tour of West Indies and he also missed the home series against South Africa and Bangladesh. MS Dhoni is also set to miss out on the upcoming limited-overs series against West Indies as the cricketer was not selected in the 15-man squad. West Indies cricket team are scheduled to tour India for three T20Is and three ODIs between December 6 and December 22. The tour will kick-off with the opening T20I at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on December 6.

Also Read | Ricky Ponting Expresses His Displeasure Over Umpire's Inability To Spot No-balls

Also Read | Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers Are My Dream Wickets: Pakistan Pacer Usman Shinwari

