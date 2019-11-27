Boult, De Grandhomme To Sit Out Of 2nd Test Against England Due To Injuries

New Zealand's pace spearhead Trent Boult and all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme are set to warm the bench in the second Test against England due to injuries. Trent Boult, who suffered a rib strain in the first game and walked off the field after bowling just one over, will sit out of the second contest while all-rounder de Grandhomme strained an abdominal muscle during the first Test and hence will be forced to sit out of the next contest. Daryll Mitchell and Lockie Ferguson have been called-up as replacements for Boult and de Grandhomme and the duo will be hoping to make their Test debut for New Zealand.

Boult, de Grandhomme set to sit out of 2nd Test

Wagner picks up a fifer; Root fails to perform again

England were on the ropes with only two wickets remaining at tea before Sam Curran and Jofra Archer staged a late rally with a 59-run stand for the ninth wicket. But with fewer than 22 overs remaining in the match, Wagner brought proceedings to an abrupt halt when he removed Archer and Stuart Broad, the last man in, with successive balls. England had started the final day at three for 55 and 207 runs away from making New Zealand bat again. In what began as a dogged fight for survival, they crept along with a mere 66 runs off the first 41 overs for the loss of only Joe Root's wicket for 11, completing a disappointing match for the England skipper after his two in the first innings. Ben Stokes joined Joe Denly to continue England's defiance until nine overs after lunch when their patience ran out and New Zealand cashed in. Stokes, on 28, chased a wide Tim Southee delivery that should have been left and chopped it on to his stumps. Wagner finished with five for 44 and Santner had three for 53, in a victory set up by BJ Watling's 205 in New Zealand's mammoth first innings of 615 for nine declared. New Zealand's celebrations, however, were tempered by injury, with Trent Boult bowling just one over in the morning before leaving the field with a rib problem and taking no further part. Captain Kane Williamson, who had been troubled by a hip injury in the lead-up to the Test, left the field a few overs before the end clutching his side. The second and final Test in the series starts in Hamilton on Friday.

