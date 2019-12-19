IPL Auction 2020: Pat Cummins Net Worth, Contract With Kolkata Knight Riders

Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins made his debut in cricket at a very tender age of 18. His international debut came against South Africa in 2011. He made his ODI and Test debut in the same year (in October and November simultaneously). He was successful in creating a glorious career in the sport and was quickly identified as a future star. He became the youngest cricket player ever to earn a central contract with Cricket Australia.

Pat Cummins net worth

According to Celebs Trending Now, Pat Cummins has a net worth that currently stands at an estimated $63 Million as of 2019. Cricket has remained the primary source of income for the bowler.

IPL Auction 2020: Pat Cummins breaks IPL auction record for the most expensive overseas player

Pat Cummins has beat England all-rounder Ben Stokes by becoming the most expensive international buy in the Indian Premier League history. With a base price of ₹2 crores, Cummins was sold to KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders) for ₹15.5 crore in the IPL 2020 auction which recently took place in Kolkata.

So @patcummins30 is coming back home to KKR! 👋



Aussie speedster is now the costliest overseas buy in IPL history! 😁💜 #IPLAuction #KorboLorboJeetbo #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/j6OIPAey2L — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) December 19, 2019

Ben Stokes had remained the biggest overseas buy until now. He was bought for ₹14.5 crores back in 2017 by the Rising Pune Supergiant. Glenn Maxwell was amongst the other big overseas buys in IPL. He was sold to the Kings XI Punjab for ₹10.75 crores. The buyout makes Cummins the second most expensive player in IPL history (overall) with Yuvraj Singh being the most expensive buy after being bought by Delhi for ₹16 crores four years ago.

Pat Cummins: Rise to glory

Pat Cummins has represented a number of clubs in cricket and remained an active player in the IPL and the BBL since 2010. While his Test prowess is currently unmatched, he has an ODI economy rate which stands at 5.41. His T20 economy rate is 6.84.

