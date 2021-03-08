PBKS IPL Schedule: KL Rahul And Co. To Play Virat Kohli-led RCB 'Twice' In Ahmedabad

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have released the entire itinerary of the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season. The tournament will kick-off with a game between defending champions Mumbai Indians and the Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 9. The IPL 2021 season will be played across six venues and matches are not scheduled to be played at the home grounds of Punjab Kings (PBKS), Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Rajasthan Royals.

PBKS match schedule: KL Rahul and co. to take on Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai

Earlier, the Punjab Kings franchise had expressed their grievances to the BCCI after the latter omitted Mohali from their list of IPL 2021 venues. As per reports, the franchise owners were unhappy over losing their home advantage for matches in the tournament. As it turns out, all IPL 2021 games will be played at neutral venues and all teams will play at four out of the six venues during the league stage.

According to the PBKS IPL schedule, the KL Rahul-led side will take on the Rajasthan Royals in their opening match of IPL 2021 on April 12 in Mumbai. The PBKS vs RR game will get underway at 7:30 PM (IST). They will play their 14 league games in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Ahmedabad respectively.

PBKS IPL schedule

Here is a look at the entire PBKS match schedule for the much-awaited IPL 2021 season.

Date Match Venue Time April 12 RR vs PBKS Mumbai 7:30 PM (IST) April 16 PBKS vs CSK Mumbai 7:30 PM (IST) April 18 DC vs PBKS Mumbai 7:30 PM (IST) April 21 PBKS vs SRH Chennai 3:30 PM (IST) April 23 PBKS vs MI Chennai 7:30 PM (IST) April 26 PBKS vs KKR Ahmedabad 7:30 PM (IST) April 30 PBKS vs RCB Ahmedabad 7:30 PM (IST) May 2 PBKS vs DC Ahmedabad 7:30 PM (IST) May 6 RCB vs PBKS Ahmedabad 7:30 PM (IST) May 9 CSK vs PBKS Bengaluru 3:30 PM (IST) May 13 MI vs PBKS Bengaluru 3:30 PM (IST) May 15 KKR vs PBKS Bengaluru 7:30 PM (IST) May 19 SRH vs PBKS Bengaluru 7:30 PM (IST) May 22 PBKS vs RR Bengaluru 7:30 PM (IST)

PBKS team for IPL 2021

Here is a look at the entire PBKS team for the IPL 2021 season, as per the retentions and new purchases at the auction.

PBKS players retained

KL Rahul (c), Arshdeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Darshan Nalkande, Harpreet Brar, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammad Shami, Murugan Ashwin, Nicholas Pooran, Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, Chris Jordan and Prabhsimran Singh.

PBKS players purchased at IPL 2021 auction

Dawid Malan, Riley Meredith, Jhye Richardson, Shahrukh Khan, Jalaj Saxena, Moises Henriques, Utkarsh Singh, Fabian Allen and Saurabh Kumar.

PBKS 2021 schedule

