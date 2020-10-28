PCB Aims To Woo Two Top English Counties To Play In Pakistan In Early 2021?

Pakistan cricket has undergone several changes recently in order to improve the sport in the country. Earlier this year, Pakistan premier Imran Khan, who is also the chief patron of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), had declared across multiple media reports that he will ensure bringing in changes within the system that can enable the best talent to come forward.

PCB planning to organize triangular series with Warwickshire and Leicestershire in Pakistan

Imran Khan acted upon his word as the PCB had come out with a pioneering and competitive 2019-20 domestic cricket structure. The new domestic structure revolves around the creation of a more quality and intensity-focused system to improve first-class cricket and create sustainable success at the international level.

Now, in another major development, the PCB is looking to organize a triangular series for Pakistan Shaheens against two English county teams, Warwickshire and Leicestershire in March 2021. According to Geo TV, the PCB is in talks with the two counties for Pakistan tour. If the two counties decide to tour Pakistan and everything goes as planned, the visitors will also play a number of matches against Pakistan’s domestic T20 champions and winners of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

A reliable source told the Pakistani news outlet that the PCB is in discussions with Warwickshire and Leicestershire counties for the tour in March. He stated that both the counties are also interested in having their pre-season camps in Pakistan. The source further said that the discussions are quite positive and the proposal is to have them in Pakistan around the third week of March. Warwickshire and Leicestershire will compete in a triagular series with the Shaheens, a team which is set to have Pakistan’s fringe players and top players from domestic tournaments.

The source also mentioned that the Pakistan national team is also likely to tour South Africa in late March. He added that the triangular series will keep its players busy with quality cricket. The source went on to say that the Ehsan Mani-led board is also in the process of finalising more cricket to test their bench strength and also opined that the Shaheens' future cricket program will be decided very soon.

