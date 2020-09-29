PCB Fears Backlash, Tries Pacifying PSL 2020 Franchises To Not Be Dragged To Court

Not too long ago, many Pakistan cricket fans were jubilant over the news of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2020) getting underway from on Saturday, November 14. However, now it looks like even before the commencement of the PSL 2020, the Ehsan Mani-led Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is in trouble related to the financial dilemmas of all PSL 2020 franchises. The PCB were initially set to host the entire PSL 2020 season earlier this year. However, the ongoing coronavirus crisis forced a delay just before the playoffs stage.

Also Read: PSL 2020 In Trouble? Franchises Drag Pakistan Cricket Board To Court Over Financial Model

PCB dragged to court by PSL 2020 franchises

Earlier, ESPNCricinfo had reported that all PSL 2020 franchises have filed a petition in the Lahore High Court against the PCB as they are currently “unhappy” with the Board over the franchise model of the PSL 2020 tournament. As per the report, the worry for franchises is that the model related to the tournament enables the growth of the Pakistan cricket revenues, leaving the franchises high and dry to incur losses each season.

Also Read: Pakistan Cricket Board To Get $200m From New 3-year Broadcast Deal, PSL NOT Included In It

The owners of Lahore Qalandars, Quetta Gladiators, Multan Sultans, Karachi Kings, Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United have claimed in their petition that they had lost billions of rupees since the inception of the tournament in the absence of a viable financial model.

Also Read: Pakistan Cricket Board Confirms 83% Rise In Domestic Cricketers' Pay For 2020-21 Season

PCB looking for out of court settlement

According to PTI, a source close to the story has revealed that the PCB is looking to solve the matter outside the court despite PCB’s legal team taking a strong stance on the petition filed by the owners. The source further said that the PSL is one of its most successful brands and looking at the existing economic condition in Pakistan and globally, the sale of the franchises is difficult if the situation goes out of control. The source also revealed that the board is using outside channels to convince the franchise owners to withdraw their petition with assurances being given to them that the PCB is willing to sit down with them and address their grievances.

Also Read: Mohammad Hafeez Snubs PCB Central Contract Worth ₹44,372 Per Month For Youngsters?

PSL 2020 new schedule

Speaking about PSL 2020 new schedule, the Ehsan Mani-led board recently announced the schedule for the knockout rounds. The matches will be held behind closed doors considering the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the situation will be analysed once again during October before taking the final call. The remaining four playoffs matches of PSL 2020 will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on 14, 15 and 17 November as per the PCB's press release.

Pay hike for domestic cricketers

While PCB is looking to control the issue related to the PSL 2020., Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had previously declared about bringing changes in Pakistan cricket structure. According to a recent development, the PCB is giving an 83% hike in pay to its domestic cricketers. Ahead of Pakistan's 2020-21 domestic season which begins on September 30, the PCB has announced a new pay structure, which will help players earn more than seven per cent of what they received in the 2019-20 season.

Image Source: Multan Sultans / Instagram

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.