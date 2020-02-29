PCB Chief Mani Contradicts Sourav Ganguly's Claim Of Ind-Pak Asia Cup 2020 Match In Dubai

The PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) chairman Ehsan Mani has countered Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly's claim over the venue of the Asia Cup 2020. Recently, Sourav Ganguly told a group of reporters in Kolkata that Dubai will be the neutral venue for the Asia Cup 2020. However, those statements have been contradicted by the PCB chief, who has revealed that no final decisions have been made over where the tournament will be held.

PCB chief Ehsan Mani says no final decision on Dubai being the Asia Cup venue,Asia Cup is organised for the benefit of the Associate Members.A final decision will be taken bearing in mind the interests of all the Asian countries. We have a few options,” (Indian Express) — Saleem Khaliq (@saleemkhaliq) February 29, 2020

Sourav Ganguly BCCI news: Asia Cup 2020 Venue

Earlier on Friday, there was breaking news, Sourav Ganguly, BCCI President confirmed that India vs Pakistan will be a fixture in the Asia Cup 2020. Pakistan were designated hosts to schedule the tournament this year but due to the security concerns over Indian players on their travel to their neighbouring the BCCI made it clear that India will not play in Pakistan.

Sourav Ganguly BCCI news: Addressing the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2020 clash

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly "Asia Cup will be held in Dubai and both India and Pakistan will play" #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) February 28, 2020

PCB chief Ehsan Mani contradicts the Sourav Ganguly BCCI statement

Following Sourav Ganguly making his statement, the BCCI President's counterpart Ehsan Mani, PCB chief, has disclosed that no venue has been decided upon. The PCB chief addressed the media by explaining that all Asian countries' interests will have to be considered before finalizing the venue for the Asia Cup 2020. India has made its stance clear about not travelling to Pakistan, which was scheduled to host the Asia Cup 2020 this summer.

PCB chief Ehsan Mani says no final decision on Dubai being the Asia Cup venue https://t.co/8iAhSOVEm9 pic.twitter.com/S8MiFJBbaX — vishnu s (@VishnuVichu608) February 29, 2020

The PCB holds the hosting rights for the Asia Cup 2020 and a neutral venue will be decided for the locale. Due to the ongoing political tensions between the India and Pakistan, the two countries have met only on four occasions in major ICC competitions since early 2013.

The PCB chief Mani, along with BCCI President Ganguly are expected to be present at the ACC (Asian Cricket Council) meeting on March 3 and it appears that a decision regarding the Asia Cup 2020 venue will be taken there.