PSL 2020: Banned Umar Akmal Ordered By PCB To Return Quetta Gladiators Paycheck

It looks like Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal cannot keep himself away from problems. First, he was suspended for breaching the anti-corruption code in Pakistan Super League (PSL 2020). And now, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has asked him to return the paycheck he received from Quetta Gladiators ahead of PSL 2020. According to a report by PTI, Umar Akmal was paid 70 per cent of his salary before PSL 2020 and the rest was scheduled to be paid post-PSL 2020.

“He has now been asked to return the amount to the Pakistan Cricket Board as he stands suspended from the PSL 2020 and all other cricket activities until the inquiry is completed,” a source was quoted by PTI.

Sources reveal that Umar Akmal has denied all the charges against him. The charges against Umar Akmal are that he met a bookmaker to spot-fix a match of PSL 2020. Sources also say that the Pakistan batsman has hired a top-notch lawyer to help him in the controversy. However, Umar Akmal is yet to get a charge-sheet from the Anti-Corruption Unit of the Pakistan Cricket Board.

“Umar is adamant he has done nothing wrong and that he never agreed to spot-fix any match or even got any spot-fixing offer from any bookmaker,” a source told PTI.

Umar Akmal suspended under PCB Anti-Corruption Code



Anwar Ali replaces Umar Akmal in the Quetta Gladiators

After Umar Akmal was suspended for breaching the anti-corruption code, he was replaced by Anwar Ali in Quetta Gladiators. The Gladiators are currently leading the PSL 2020 points table with three wins and one loss in the four matches they have played so far. Quetta Gladiators are scheduled to face Multan Sultans in the upcoming match of PSL 2020.

