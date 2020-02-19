Sourav Ganguly Net Worth, Earnings, Endorsements And Stint As BCCI President

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly retired from international cricket in 2008. However, the legendary batsman is still taking Indian cricket forward as the President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). He took charge of Indian cricket as BCCI’s 39th President upon his appointment in October 2019.

Lovely to see such a massive ,pretty stadium .. Ahmedabad .. have great memories in this ground as a player ,captain ..grew up at Eden with hundred thousand capacity .. (not any more).. can’t wait to see this on 24th — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) February 19, 2020

Sourav Ganguly net worth, earnings and endorsements

Even after his retirement, Sourav Ganguly is one of the highest-paid cricketers in the world. According to caknowledge.com, Ganguly’s estimated net worth mounts up to ₹354 crore (approximately).

According to reports, popular shoe company Puma pays Sourav Ganguly a sum of ₹1.35 crore per year. He also earns more than ₹1 crore as the brand ambassador of DTDC Express Limited.

Ever since he was appointed as BCCI President (October 2019), his remuneration from the richest cricket board in the world is approximately ₹5 crore. Apart from all his endorsement deals, the 113-Test veteran also gets around ₹1 crore each week for his appearance as a host on the popular reality TV show - Dadagiri.

Sourav Ganguly as BCCI President

As BCCI President, Sourav Ganguly organised a historic 'Day Night' Test match at the Eden Gardens. The match was the first-ever Pink-Ball game contested by the country. Meanwhile, the legendary cricketer recently proposed an annual four-nation Super Series involving India, Australia, England and a rotational fourth team.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.