Pakistan Cricket Board Confirms 83% Rise In Domestic Cricketers' Pay For 2020-21 Season

The Pakistan cricket team performed below the expectations of many in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. This led to several former cricketers and fans calling for a major overhaul of the country’s cricketing system. There were requests for Pakistan premier Imran Khan to intervene, given that he is also the chief patron of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

PCB set to give 83% hike in pay to its domestic cricketers

In response, the 1992 World Cup winning captain Imran Khan seems to have decided to fix the Pakistan cricket system. Imran Khan had previously declared across multiple media reports that he will ensure bringing in changes within the system that can enable the best talent to come forward. Imran Khan acted upon his word recently as the PCB had come out with a pioneering and competitive 2019-20 domestic cricket structure. The new domestic structure revolves around the creation of a more quality and intensity-focused system to improve first-class cricket and create sustainable success at the international level.

Now, according to a recent development, the PCB is giving an 83% hike in pay to its domestic cricketers. Ahead of Pakistan's 2020-21 domestic season which begins on September 30, the PCB has announced a new pay structure, which will help players earn more than seven per cent of what they received in the 2019-20 season.

On Tuesday, the PCB issued an official press release which stated that lowly paid top domestic cricket performers now have the opportunity to earn as high as PKR 3.2 million (₹14,13,119), which is 83 percent more than in the 2019-20 season and as low as PKR 1.8million (₹7,94,879), which is still a 7 percent increase from what the players in the highest category received last year.

The release further said that each of the 10 A+ category players will receive PKR 150,000 (₹66,235) as a monthly retainer for 12 months and a match fee of PKR 40,000 (₹17,662) in the National T20 Cup and Pakistan Cup each and PKR 60,000 (₹26,494) for the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. Players maintaining and displaying high levels of professionalism throughout the season will earn PKR 3.2million (₹14,13,119).

The Board also said that “monthly retainer of D category domestic players is PKR 40,000 (₹17,662) but they will get the same match fee as the highest category player which means “any D category player who features in all the 30 First XI league matches will earn PKR 1.8 million (₹7,94,879). Moreover, players can take home an even higher paycheck if they can increase their earnings if they reach the finals, which will guarantee them an additional match fee as well as share in the prize money.

Last year, the monthly retainer of all domestic contracted first XI players was PKR 50,000 (₹22,075), while match fees were PKR 40,000 (₹17,662) for white-ball cricket and PKR 75,000 (₹33,113) for red-ball cricket. As compared to the BCCI, PCB's payout is far lesser but the Pakistan board seems to have now laid the foundation on which it can build its future.

IMAGE COURTESY: IMRAN KHAN INSTAGRAM