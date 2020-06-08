PCB Likely To Not Get Their Way As Asia Cup 2020 Set To Be Postponed: Report

The Asia Cup 2020, originally scheduled to be staged in September this year, is highly likely to be postponed in wake of the ongoing worldwide coronavirus crisis. In 2018, it was reported by the International Cricket Council (ICC) and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) that the hosting rights of the 2020 event will lie with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). In March, a meeting between the PCB and ACC was expected to rule on the status of Asia Cup 2020 before the gathering got postponed.

Asia Cup 2020 in limbo, PCB reportedly finding ways to stage event

Since the meeting set for March got postponed due to the pandemic, there has been still no official date set for Asia Cup 2020 by either the ACC or PCB. According to a report by Geo Super, sources within the ACC recently stated that the tournament might well be postponed altogether. The Asia Cup 2020 was already marred by enough controversies before the pandemic with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) stating their refusal of sending the Indian team citing security concerns.

With the threat of coronavirus hovering above the Asia Cup 2020 as well as the T20 World Cup, it was reported in late April that BCCI are contemplating to either host bilateral series or the now-postponed Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season during the window. However, PCB chairman Ehsan Mani had asserted during the same month that they will not agree to cancel Asia Cup 2020 in favour of the IPL 2020.

According to several reports, the PCB is currently churning out ways to organise the Asia Cup. With BCCI’s security concerns for their players, the PCB was reportedly eyeing to handover the hosting rights to either Dubai or Bangladesh at one stage. However, the PCB chairman dismissed those reports in April by saying that the hosting of Asia Cup 2020 in other countries are mere speculations at this stage. It still remains to be seen what stand will the PCB take now regarding the continental T20 event.

Coronavirus: Impact on IPL 2020 and T20 World Cup

The IPL 2020 season was originally intended to launch on March 29 with a match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. However, the contagious nature of the coronavirus disease prompted the Indian government to impose the India lockdown on March 25, i.e. just days before the commencement of the tournament.

Image credits: PTI