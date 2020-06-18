PCB Chief Ehsan Mani Refuses To Comment On IPL, Hints At T20 World Cup Cancellation

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Ehsan Mani recently gave his take on the possibility of T20 World Cup amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis. The T20 World Cup is intended to be played between October 18 and November 15 in Australia later this year. However, Cricket Australia's Chairman Earl Eddings termed the possibility of holding the event as “unrealistic” as several countries are still in the midst of battling the global pandemic.

PCB Chief says T20 World Cup not possible this year

In an interview with The Times of India, PCB Chief Ehsan Mani said that he believes holding T20 World Cup would not be possible this year. Since the International Cricket Council (ICC) has already lined up a separate T20 World Cup in 2021 and a 50-overs World Cup in 2023, the top PCB official said that the tournament can be organised in the gap year (2022). Ehsan Mani, who is also the head of ICC’s Finance and Commercial Rights Committee, added that even if the T20 World Cup is held this year, it will be played in empty stadiums, which would not be feasible for such a high-profile tournament.

Meanwhile, the PCB chief did not comment about the latest and growing possibility of Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) taking up the T20 World Cup window, should the 16-nation event eventually gets postponed to a later date. With Cricket Australia Chairman’s recent statement, a report in the Mumbai Mirror indicates that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) might stage the IPL 2020 from September 26 to November 8. The dates can be altered depending upon ICC’s call on the showpiece event, which is expected to be taken in July.

Updates on IPL 2020

The IPL 2020 was originally intended to commence on March 29 before the BCCI indefinitely postponed the event due to the coronavirus-induced India lockdown. However, recent reports suggest that BCCI is currently considering several measures to host the IPL 2020 sometime later this year. With the postponement of T20 World Cup a likely possibility, the IPL 2020 can take up the window with matches to be played behind closed doors. Another measure reportedly being considered is staging the event outside India. However, a source close to the board informed ANI that taking the event outside India will be BCCI’s last resort.

Image credits: ANI