ICC Holds Latest Discussion On Future Of T20 World Cup Without BCCI's Presence: Report

The coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc across the world and put an end to nearly all sporting activities. Cricket has also suffered during the crisis as several high-profile series and tournaments were either called off or postponed indefinitely. There is a cloud of uncertainty looming over the T20 World Cup that is slated to be played in October-November later this year. The IPL 2020, which was supposed to start from March 29, was also indefinitely postponed due to the pandemic.

BCCI not a part of FMCA that discussed the staging of T20 World Cup with the ICC

The T20 World Cup is likely to be postponed due to the ongoing pandemic which has disrupted the world. Recently, the all-powerful Financial and Commercial Affairs Committee (FMCA) of the International Cricket Council (ICC) met with the apex body’s CEO Manu Sawhney via a video teleconference. According to a report published in the Times of India, among the many issues that were discussed, the meeting’s primary agenda revolved around when and how to accommodate the 2020 T20 World Cup between 2021-2023.

During the meeting, it was first suggested to postpone this year’s edition T20 World Cup to February-March next year but that’s not a possibility anymore. Then it was recommended to allow Australia to host the 2021 edition and that India should host it in the months of February and March in 2022. However, the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani-led committee objected to the suggestion. The main reason behind the objection was is if the T20 World Cup is staged in October-November 2021, then it wouldn't make sense to hold the next edition again in February-March of 2021.

Interestingly, the FMCA consists of the respective chairmen of the PCB, Cricket South Africa (CSA), Cricket Australia (CA), England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and ICC’s deputy chairman Imran Khawaja as its members alongside ICC chairman Shashank Manohar and CEO Sawhney and an independent director in the form of Indra Nooyi. However, it does not have a representative from the BCCI.

The sources said that it was very conveniently ensured a couple of years ago that India will not have a single representative in this committee. The BCCI has raised this as a matter of principle in the past but thanks to the administrative inertia seeping in because of court-related matters, India hasn’t been able to pursue this more vigorously. The source added if every country is concerned about the pandemic eating into revenue cycles, then so is India.

The drawback is India taking a hit will mean everybody getting affected because of it. The source further said that the BCCI’s views are the most necessary. The source also asked why should the BCCI agree to host the tournament in 2022 and let go of the hosting rights in 2021 when it is already helping Cricket Australia by making sure that India tours Down Under later this year.

