PCB Rejects Danish Kaneria's Letter, Asks Ex-spinner To Consult ECB For Reversing Life Ban

Former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria last represented the national side in 2010. In the same year, he was handed a lifetime ban from the game for his involvement in the 2009 spot-fixing scandal in England’s county cricket. Recently, the cricketer had written an official letter to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in a bid to make a comeback to domestic cricket. However, the PCB has stated Danish Kaneria to approach the ECB if he wants to get his life ban lifted.

Speaking about the Kaneria life ban, PCB in a press release said that Article 6.8 of the ECB Anti-Corruption Code, which is applicable in this case, clearly states only the chair of the anti-corruption tribunal, which has imposed a period of ineligibility on a player, had the discretion to permit the player to participate. The statement further said that Danish Kaneria is advised to approach the ECB as per Article 6.8 of the ECB Anti-Corruption Code.

The release also stated that Kaneria life ban was imposed by the ECB and upheld by all ICC Members as per Article 9 of the ICC/PCB Anti-Corruption Code, and the only way it could have been overturned was by way of appeal, an avenue which has already been explored. Before the Kaneria life ban, the leg-spinner played 61 Tests for Pakistan and bagged 261 wickets for the Men in Green. The leg-spinner is the fourth-highest wicket-taker for Pakistan in Tests, only behind the likes of Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and Imran Khan.

Danish Kaneria life ban: Will appeal to Sourav Ganguly on life ban if he becomes ICC President says the leg-spinner

Last month, Danish Kaneria came forward to seek help from former Indian captain and current Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly. While speaking to PTI, the 39-year old said that he will appeal to Sourav Ganguly if the veteran cricketer ever became the President of the International Cricket Council (ICC). Kaneria also mentioned that the current BCCI President was an excellent cricketer during his playing days and he understands the nuances of the game. The leg-spinner added that there is no better candidate than Sourav Ganguly for the role of the ICC President.

Danish Kaneria life ban: The time when Danish Kaneria slammed Shahid Afridi

Previously, Danish Kaneria slammed former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi by claiming that the all-rounder ruined his ODI career. In an interview with SportsTak, he said that Shahid Afridi was responsible for destroying his white-ball career as he played just 10 ODIs spanning a decade of international cricket. He accused Afridi of being against him 'right from the beginning'. Kaneria has only found support for his claims from former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar so far in recent times.

IMAGE COURTESY: DANISHKANERIA61 INSTAGRAM