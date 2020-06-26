Shoaib Akhtar Tags Waqar Younis In Latest Tweet Despite Ex-Pak Captain 'quitting' Twitter

Former Pakistan speedsters Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis are two of the best pacers the world has ever seen. When the two got going, batsmen were in for a tough time. The duo of Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis are still considered as one of the best bowling pairs in the history of cricket.

Shoaib Akhtar honours the legendary pace duo of Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis

On Thursday, another former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar took to Twitter to honour the fast bowling legends. He wrote that there were two new youngsters on the block in the '80s. Shoaib Akhtar added that few would have predicted that Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis would go on to perform individually well and win matches for Pakistan as well.

Two new kids on the block in the 80's. Who knew they'd become destroyers of batting line ups & will become the most lethal bowling duo in the history of cricket who hunted in a pair.



What are your other favorite bowling duos?@wasimakramlive@waqyounis99#cricket #pakistan pic.twitter.com/aoxlsjiMuQ — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) June 25, 2020

Shoaib Akhtar also asked his followers about their favourite bowling duos. In the tweet, Shoaib Akhtar also tagged Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis. What came as a surprise was the Rawalpindi Express tagging Waqar Younis, who supposedly quit Twitter recently.

Waqar Younis quits Twitter: The story behind it

The Waqar Younis quits Twitter story made headlines last month after the former Pakistan captain's account was hacked. The Pakistani speedster had said that the hacker had liked an obscene video and also informed that this was not the first time that his account was hacked as he suffered something similar 3-4 times in the past. Following the incident, the former pacer had decided to quit all social media platforms and stay away from it.

Taking to Twitter, Younis released a video bringing the incident to light. The former Pakistan skipper stated that it is a matter of great shame, regret and discomfort. He said, "I used to think that social media or Twitter is a way of interacting with people. But unfortunately, this man ruined everything." Waqar Younis even went on to say that he does not think that this man is going to stop and hence he has decided to quit social media. "I love my family more. You will not see me on social media after today. I am sorry if this hurts anyone," Younis said in the video he posted.

However, Waqar Younis seems to have then taken a u-turn as he deleted the video where he had stated about him quitting social media. The former Pakistan pacer hasn't tweeted anything since May 24. Now, it remains to be seen if Waqar Younis replies to Shoaib Akhtar's tweet or not.

Considered as one of the best fast bowlers, Waqar Younis made his international debut against West Indies in 1989 and went on to play 87 tests and 262 ODIs. Younis teamed up with Wasim Akram, leading the Pakistani bowling lineup and also making it one of the most feared ones. Younis, who currently is the bowling coach of the Pakistan team, also captained the Men in Green and holds the record for becoming the youngest Pakistan test captain.

IMAGE COURTESY: SHOAIB AKHTAR TWITTER