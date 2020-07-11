PCB Snubs Shahid Afridi Foundation Logo? Board Signs New Sponsorship Deal Worth ₹9 Crore

The Pakistan Cricket Board who was struggling to find a sponsor ahead of the England vs Pakistan 2020 series has managed to get one. However, the sponsorship deal is not the way they wanted it to be. According to sources, the PCB has agreed to sign a deal with Transmedia for a much lower amount. Transmedia was the only company that showed interest to be Pakistan team's sponsors during the bidding process. PCB’s last sponsorship contract was with a global beverage brand, which has already ended.

PCB finally find a sponsor but have to settle for a lower amount

Recently, former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi had announced that the Shahid Afridi Foundation's logo was set to feature on Pakistan cricket team's kits as they are the 'charity' partners of the PCB. Now, with PCB cracking a deal with another company, the major question that arises is if the PCB has decided to snub Shahid Afridi Foundation's logo.

According to Outlook.com, a PCB source said that Transmedia has offered 600 million PKR (₹270 million) for a three-year deal for the main logo on Pakistan team’s jerseys and kits. The source added that the PCB after facing disappointment on several fronts has now decided to sign a one-year deal for 200 million rupees (₹90 million) on a pro-rata basis. The PCB has already been receiving 150 million rupees (₹67.5 million) annually from Transmedia for being their associate sponsors.

The source further said that it is disappointing the way things have gone as far as marketing is concerned because the top officials had contacted different multi-national and top brand local companies to sell the logo rights but they didn’t get a good response due to the COVID-19 situation.

Until now, the PCB was involved in a three-year deal with a global beverage brand worth $5.5 million (₹410 million) for the logo on Pakistan’s jerseys and kits. The contract expired in June and the PCB chose to not renew it since they were offering only 30 per cent of that amount.

The England vs Pakistan 2020 series will commence from August 5 with the first Test in Manchester, followed by the remaining two games in Southampton, starting on August 13 and 21 respectively. After the Test series, the Babar Azam-led Pakistan team will lock horns with England in three T20Is in Southampton on August 29, 31 and September 2.

Shahid Afridi bizarrely claims Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh 'know that people are being oppressed in India'

In May, Shahid Afridi visited Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) in the name of providing coronavirus relief material. However, in his speech, he controversially accused Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's regime of making Kashmir suffer on the grounds of religion. Shahid Afridi also alleged that the Indian Army had stationed troops the size of Pakistan Army near the border in J&K.

Post his comments, Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh lashed out at Shahid Afridi for his resentful remarks. The likes of Gautam Gambhir, Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan were also furious and didn’t hold back from condemning him. Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh, who supported Shahid Afridi’s foundation while helping COVID-19 victims, regretted doing the good deeds and vowed to break all ties with him.

Shahid Afridi also responded to Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh's comments. Shahid Afridi told Pakistan's Hum TV that he will always remain thankful towards Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh for supporting his foundation. He added that both Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh condemned him because of their 'obligations as they live in India'. Shahid Afridi went to the extent of saying 'Wo majboor hain' which roughly translates to 'They are helpless'. Shahid Afridi also said that both Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh 'know that people are being oppressed in their country' and added that he won’t say anything further.

