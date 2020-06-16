PCB Says Players' Families Can't Travel With Them On Tour To England

Pakistan Cricket Board said that the players' families will not be allowed to travel with them on their tour to England as a result of the precautionary measures taken to prevent the outbreak and spread of COVID-19. Pakistan are set to tour the UK later in July for three Tests and T20s, set to be played in a bio-secure environment. PCB sources told PTI that the team had been clearly told that their families could not accompany them to England and that they were barred from personal interaction with their family members until the completion of the tour.

No families to accompany Pakistan cricketers

"The board has made it clear to players their families can't travel with them and also explained to them it would be of no use even if their families reached and stayed in England separately. The entire squad can't interact with their families in person until the tour is completed in September," a source in the Pakistan board said. "...this time the board has told the players that as soon as they reach England they will spend around 14 days in quarantine in Birmingham before they move on to Manchester after staying in isolation and in a bio-secure environment for around three to four weeks for their practice and training," he said.

Another reason for the ban on families traveling with the players was Haris Sohail, who has pulled out from the tour. The Pakistan batsman was given special permission by the board to allow his wife to accompany him after he complained of not being able to travel or stay alone. Further, Haris Sohail had also claimed that he had spotted a ghost at a hotel in New Zealand following which he requested PCB to allow his wife to accompany him. But this time, due to the new restrictions Haris was told his wife can't accompany him after he decided to opt out of the long tour.

Pakistan PM gives green light

Pakistan PM Imran Khan told PCB chairman Ehsan Mani that the side must go to England to play T20s and Tests as people want to see cricket resume despite the coronavirus pandemic, a PCB source said according to PTI. Imran, a former skipper himself, insisted that the side should follow all the required protocols put in place by the ECB to ensure the safety of the players' health. The Pakistan PM also directed the PCB to not terminate anyone's services until the pandemic passes.

(With agency inputs)

Image credits: AP