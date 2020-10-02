PCB To Lose Another ₹4 Crore After State Broadcaster Backs Out Of Media Rights Deal?

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is likely to lose out PKR 90 million (₹4 crore) after their regular cricket broadcasters Pakistan Television (PTV) pulled out from their production deal. The deal included the broadcasting rights of the ongoing National T20 Cup, remaining fixtures of Pakistan Super League 2020 (PSL 2020) season and Pakistan’s limited-overs series against Zimbabwe. The PCB has now awarded their broadcasting rights to Tower Sports and India-based SportzWorkz.

PCB faces broadcasting dilemma ahead of PSL 2020 and National T20 Cup

According to a report by ESPNCricinfo, PCB’s deal with PTV was worth PKR 359 million (₹16 crore). However, due to their withdrawal on September 23, i.e. just days before the start of Pakistan’s domestic home season, the Pakistan Cricket Board sold the rights to the next highest bidders. The aforementioned report indicates that PCB’s deal with a new company has brought the broadcasting value from PKR 359 million (₹16 crore) to roughly PKR 270 million (₹12 crore).

According to an official close to PTV, the network pulled out of their deal with PCB because they could not complete certain “procedural requirements” on time. The official added that they did not had enough time to complete the said requirements due to an “acute paucity”, thus leading to their withdrawal.

PCB’s schedule: The road ahead for Pakistan Cricket

Despite of the ongoing pandemic, the PCB confirmed earlier this year that their annual National T20 Cup will go ahead as planned. The National T20 Cup recently commenced from September 30 onwards and it will be played till October 18 across Multan and Rawalpindi. The tournament will then be followed by Zimbabwe’s limited-overs tour to Pakistan that will run from October 30 to November 10 for three ODIs and as many T20Is.

Meanwhile, the much-awaited conclusion of the PSL 2020 season will be conducted in November. Earlier this year, the PCB hosted PSL 2020 entirely in Pakistan before the coronavirus pandemic brought a disruption to the sport prior to the playoffs. The top four PSL 2020 teams, i.e. Multan Sultans, Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi will now be vying for the coveted title when their campaign resumes on November 14.

