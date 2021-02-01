PD Vs BT Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 Match Preview

Pune Devils (PD) and Bangla Tigers (BT) will collide in the upcoming match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League on Monday, February 1 at 5:30 PM IST. The match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE). Here's a look at our PD vs BT Dream11 prediction, probable PD vs BT playing 11 and PD vs BT Dream11 team.

PD vs BT Dream11 prediction: PD vs BT Dream11 preview

Pune Devils are not having a great tournament so far as they are rooted to the bottom of the Group B points table. After 3 matches, the Devils have 1 win and 2 losses with their previous loss coming versus Abu Dhabi on Sunday. Devils lost the match to Abu Dhabi by 5 wickets. They will look to put the loss behind and win the upcoming match versus Group A rivals Bangla Tigers.

Check out the standings after the conclusion of Stage 1 of the tournament...#AbuDhabiT10 #inAbuDhabi pic.twitter.com/z16v9aEl27 — T10 League (@T10League) February 1, 2021

Bangla Tigers are third on the points table in Group A with 1 win and 2 losses after 3 matches. Their previous match was versus Northern Warriors which they went onto lose by 30 runs. This match provides them with an opportunity to not only bounce back from loss but also move up the points table.

PD vs BT Dream11 prediction: Probable PD vs BT playing 11

PD: Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Kennar Lewis, Chadwick Walton (WK), Alex Davies, Devon Thomas, Nasir Hossain (C), Karan KC, Hardus Viljoen, Mohammad Amir, Munis Ansari, Ahmed Raza.

BT: Johnson Charles, Andre Fletcher (C), Afif Hossain, Chirag Suri, Tom Moores (wk), Adam Hose, Karim Janat, George Garton, Qais Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Irfan.

PD vs BT Dream11 prediction: Top picks for PD vs BT Dream11 team

Munis Ansari

Karim Janat

Tom Kohler-Cadmore

Andre Fletcher

PD vs BT match prediction: PD vs BT Dream11 team

PD vs BT live: PD vs BT match prediction

As per our PD vs BT Dream11 prediction, BT should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The PD vs BT Dream11 prediction, top picks and PD vs BT Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The PD vs BT match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: T10 League / Twitter

