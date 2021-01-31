Big Bash League Divided Over Controversial Run Out Of Marnus Labuschagne By Sam Billings

Even with the Brisbane Heat vanquishing the Sydney Thunder at the Manuka Oval, fans of the team were left high and dry with the controversial run out of Marnus Labuschagne. Earlier today, controversy erupted when Labuschagne was given a run-out by the third umpire after Thunder keeper Sam Billings managed to knock off the stumps, dismissing the batsman. However, plenty of questions were raised on whether the ball broke the stumps first or the keeper's gloves.

Many, including former skipper Ricky Ponting, believed that the bails were knocked off by Billings' gloves since the leg stump moved before the middle stump, where the ball had actually hit. "What's knocked the bails off? The bail closest to his arm, the one that comes off first," he said.

Moreover, questions were also raised on Labuschagn's bat which bounced as he dived to slide his bat in with many believing that he had managed to cross the line in the nick of time.

Coming to his own defense, Sam Billings stated that 'lots of testing had been done' with the frames being checked. "It's about two frames quicker... they did loads of testing on it ... it creates chances," said Sam Billings.

"It's about two frames quicker... they did loads of testing on it ... it creates chances." Sam Billings on his method of relaying the ball on to the stumps #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/7Il0BYEB67 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 31, 2021

Netizens unhappy

His arm is breaking the stumps though, we dont and wont know if the ball was hitting hard enough to break the stumps. Not out, and I'm going for Thunder. — Mathew Mcgrath (@matmcgrath74) January 31, 2021

Last I checked, you have to use the ball to break the wicket not your arm 🤔 — Chris (@Vossy7) January 31, 2021

It's a shocking decision... clearly his arm breaks the stumps, should be not out. Another bad BBL umpiring decision — Andy Collett (@Andyoddball) January 31, 2021

This is really Dhoni’s way that more keepers are adopting nowadays and it indeed gets you the results. — Spearmint, PhD (@ShackAndTea_PhD) January 31, 2021

Despite, Marnus Labuschagne's contentious runout, the Brisbane Heat have knocked out the Sydney Thunder from the Big Bash League in a seven-wicket win at Manuka Oval in Canberra. They will now move for a 'Challenger' match with the Perth Scorchers on Thursday. The ongoing BBL 2021 season which premiered on December 10 will end at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on February 6.

