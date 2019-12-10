PEA Vs DES Dream11 Qatar T10 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

The Desert Riders will face the Pearl Gladiators in the 6th match of the Qatar T10 League. The match will be played at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha on Tuesday, December 10 at 9:00 PM IST. Mohammad Hafeez will captain the Desert Riders and Sohaib Maqsood will lead the Pearl Gladiators. Let us take a look at their squads and the Dream11 that can get you favourable results.

PEA vs DES Squads

Pearl Gladiators:

Karim Sadiq, Sohaib Maqsood, Mehran Khan, Adnan Ilyas, Aadil Khan, Fahad Nawaz, Saqlain Arshad, Faisal Javed, Qalandar Khan, Mohammed Nadeem, Khurram Shahzad, Nafees Shahzad, Philip Joseph, Sheikh Raheel, and Uzair Amir.

Desert Riders:

Mohammad Hafeez, Sohail Tanvir, Ajay Lalcheta, Mohammad Nadeem, Amjad Gul Khan, Shahadat Hossain, Muhammad Tanveer, Awais Malik, Mujeeb Khan, Muhammad Ikram, Himanshu Rathod, Imal Malindu Liyanage, Mirza Baig, and Adnan Mirza.

PEA vs DES Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: Adnan Mirza

Batsmen: Sohaib Maqsood, Adnan Ilyas, Faisal Javed, Muhammad Tanveer (Captain)

All-Rounders: Muhammad Ikram

Bowlers: Mehran Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nadeem, Sohail Tanvir (Vice-Captain), Awais Malik

Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

PEA vs DES Dream11 prediction and form guide

Desert Riders look the stronger side and are most likely to fetch you more Dream11 points.

The Desert Riders are currently first on the points table after having won both their matches. Their last game was against Flying Oryx and the Riders won that game by seven wickets. Their best batsmen were captain Mohammad Hafeez and Adnan Mirza. Their best bowlers were Ajay Lalcheta and Muhammad Ikram.

The Pearl Gladiators are currently last on the points table and have lost the only match they played. This match was against Flying Oryx and Oryx won by 9 wickets. Their best batsmen were Adnan Ilyas and Faisal Javed. Their best bowlers were Sheikh Raheel and Mohammed Nadeem.

